Upper Kheng residents struggle with persistent tiger attacks

Residents of Shingkhar Gewog in Upper Kheng, under Zhemgang District, find themselves in a relentless battle against tiger attacks, with Wamling, Thrisa, and Shingkhar Chiwogs bearing the brunt of the menace.

For nearly two years, the villages have been grappling with frequent tiger incursions, resulting in substantial losses of livestock.

Thirsa Tshogpa Thinley Wangchuk expressed concern that despite their chiwog being enclosed with chain link fencing, tigers still manage to enter, particularly as dusk approaches. The villagers have spotted a particular tiger roaming in and around the village, with recent one indicating that it was seen playing in a nearby pond.

“Numerous officials visited our village and advised us to monitor the tiger’s movements, a task I’ve diligently reported several times. However, despite our repeated requests for assistance, they haven’t responded. This lack of responsiveness leaves us uncertain about how to cope with the constant fear of tiger attacks. The risk extends beyond our animals to our very lives. A prompt response from officials on such critical matters would be greatly appreciated.”

Over the past three months, Thirsa chiwog has suffered the loss of 10 cattle.

Meanwhile, Shingkhar tshogpa Ngawang Kinga shared, “For approximately two years, the gewog has been grappling with tiger attacks. We provide Nu. 4,000 as compensation to families who lose their animals to tigers, and Nu. 3,000 for those who lose them to other wild animals. Due to persistent tiger attacks, there is now a scarcity of horses in the villages.”

In Shingkhar Chiwog, around 15 horses and 30-40 cattle has fallen prey to tiger attacks during this period.

“The tigers are globally recognized as endangered species however, they pose a significant threat to both animals and human lives, instilling fear in the community. While I have not encountered the tiger, the villagers have witnessed the tiger and its cub in the region,” he added.

According to local authorities, the aging tiger, unable to hunt wild prey in the forest, has resorted to targeting domestic animals in the villages.

In response to the crisis, the government allocated a budget of Nu. 1 million to address the issue. However, challenges persist as villagers voice concerns over the lack of adequate support and infrastructure to mitigate the threat effectively.

Wamling tshogpa Neten Dorji stated, “Currently, our area lacks chain link fencing. The tiger attacks in our region are relatively fewer compared to the other two chiwogs nevertheless, the constant risk to both human lives and animals persists.”

Recent incidents, including the sighting of tigers near residential areas and a notable increase in cattle losses, underscore the urgency of the situation. With livelihoods and safety at stake, Upper Kheng residents appeal for immediate intervention and collaborative efforts to address the persistent tiger menace threatening their communities.

Wamling, Thrisa, and Shingkhar Chiwogs have witnessed a significant decline in their animal populations.