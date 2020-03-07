US Tourist in stable condition as 22 more test negative today

Bhutan’s first COVID-19 case in the 76-year-old American tourist is in a stable condition according to JDWNRH. An official said he is better off today than in the last two days with steady Blood Pressure and other vitals.

However, given that he is not able to take much food he is on an Intravenous drip. The tourist is conscious and able to talk and is receiving care.

The fate of Bhutan’s first COVID-19 patient is important as any major deterioration in his health could set off another wave of panic.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 people who were tested today all tested negative for COVID-19 according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Of the 22 the largest group of were 17 people who had first contact with the tourist with a large number of them being from Punakha.

The sample from a woman suspect in Trashigang tested negative. The sample was flown in from Bumthang and reached the centre at 9.23am.

Four other samples of symptomatic suspects were also collected and they have all tested negative.

More tests are expected in the coming days on those under self quarantine and also repeat tests on those who have been tested earlier.

Wangdue and Phuentsholing schools to be shut

The PMO also announced that all schools in Wangduephodrang Dzongkhag and Phuentsholing Thromde will remain closed from March 9 to 15.

This the PMO said is in keeping the consultations and feedback from the ground, as government continues to closely monitor and prevent the risks of COVID-19.