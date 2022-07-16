Vendors from the first floor and a few from the ground floor of the CFM have moved to a new space

Vendors from the first floor (and a few from the ground floor as well) of the Centenary Farmers’ Market (CFM) have moved to the new space beyond the large parking lot at the CFM while the Thimphu Greening Initiative team works on refurbishing the CFM.

Even though it’s temporary, the new space is clean and lovely, with taps, well-displayed produce mini gardens, and shady areas for people to rest.

The whole space exudes the charm of a farmers’ market, and helps create a better experience for shoppers while allowing the vendors, who spend all day with their produce, be more comfortable.

The Centenary Farmers’ Market is an important feature of Thimphu, and a community space with historic and cultural value. It has potential to become a place not only for farmers to bring their produce to the biggest market in Bhutan, but also serve as a community space for whole families to spend happy moments, elevating the experience of buying food.