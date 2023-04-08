Victims of Sherubtse sexual harassment and harassment feel validated after court verdict

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The victims are relieved that the long-awaited justice has been served as the assistant lecturer Dorji Phuntsho at Sherubtse College is finally found guilty at the District Court.

The assistant lecturer was found guilty of a petty misdemeanor and given a two-year, five-month prison sentence for sexual harassment and harassment.

The victims of the sexual harassment share their perspective on getting justice.

The victim said, “I have no idea how I am supposed to feel with regard to his conviction. Probably because I always knew this was going to be the outcome. Although it took a very long time, I am grateful that he has been proven wrong.”

The victims shared their ordeal of getting justice.

One of the victims said, “Although there were people who supported us, it was the words and actions of those who did not believe us that made us suffer a lot. Despite the tough time we went through, I am glad we got justice.”

Another said, “It was tough on us, mentally, I always felt I was being judged. However, now the justice is served, I am happy.”

The victims voiced their opinions in an effort to improve the conditions at schools and institutions.

According to the sexual harassment victims, colleges and schools need to promote the definition and types of sexual harassment. According to the victims, it is crucial to alter people’s perspectives on getting inappropriately touched is the only form of sexual harassment.

They believe that there is a lot the management has to do.

They also believe that it is crucial to have the greatest counselling programs in schools, colleges, and other institutions in order to periodically check on the wellbeing of the students.

The sexual harassment victim stated, “I want individuals like me to understand that they should never keep quiet. Get involved and fight. Although it might seem like you’ll be by yourself, you won’t. There are going to be those who want to fight with you. Never forget that you did not ask for it. Never let yourself become discouraged, and always keep your head high.”

While inquiring as to whether the victims were receiving enough assistance from friends and authorities.

“Yes, of course, they replied. Amazingly, they received far more assistance than they expected,” they said.

The victims are grateful to that their friends for supporting them.

The victims expressed, “We want to express our gratitude to RBP for standing up for us and making sure we received justice. We were concerned that we could be condemned, however, that was not the case. We genuinely appreciate everyone who supported us.”

Also, the assistant lecturer has been ordered to pay the three students Nu 45,000 each in restitution for sexual harassment, and Nu 22,500 to five students for harassment. Following the judgement, he was expelled from the college.

However, he can pay Thrimthue in lieu of imprisonment. He did not appeal.

Background

The case originally came to light when The Bhutanese spoke with the Sherubtse students and learned that the assistant instructor, Dorji Phuntsho, despite being accused of harassment by ten female students was not facing any serious action.

The students said that the lecturer harassed them in class and asked them on late-night car rides, made unwanted comments, used body shaming, and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

Many of them avoided his lesson because one of them suffered from panic attack episodes while another had suicidal thoughts.

The RBP looked into the Sherubtse cases and in December 2021, a chargesheet was filed against him.

He was found guilty of sexually harassing three female students and five additional female students in the Trashigang Court verdict, which was handed down earlier this year.