What voters in the West expect and what their MP elects say

Nim Tshering, a resident of Paro, expressed his expectations from the newly elected PDP government. His top priority is the blacktopping of farm roads, which was promised by the party.

He also emphasized the importance of interest-free loans for farmers and equal opportunities for them to work in their gewogs, as these opportunities are often given to people from other dzongkhags.

Additionally, he highlighted the need to address water shortage issues and provide housing for farmers who only own wet lands.

He shared that Paro has been a strong supporter of PDP President Tshering Tobgay since the 2013 election, based on his track record of fulfilling promises, and he hopes the same this time.

Gyem Tshering from Naro gewog in Thimphu hopes that the new government will prioritize road and internet connectivity, as well as give proper electricity connection in his village.

Currently, only 8 kms of road is blacktopped, with the rest being rough roads or base course. Limited mobile network coverage and frequent electricity outages further hamper the village’s development.

Passang, a resident of Haa, expects the PDP government to provide agricultural support to the predominantly farming community in his village. He also hopes for the development of the agro-industry to further support local farmers.

He also highlighted the need for skilling centers to support the youth in Haa, especially after the closure of Jamphel Higher Secondary School, leaving the resource and facilities totally wasted.

Tshewang from Laya hopes that the new government will improve road connections, linking the gewogs in the region.

With numerous trail paths in Gasa, he emphasizes the importance of their improvement for both locals and tourists. Better internet connectivity is also crucial for travelers and herders facing difficulties.

He also expresses his desire for the continuation of the helicopter service, which has been provided to the region thus far.

Tshewang Rinzin, PDP’s South Thimphu candidate, emerged victorious in his constituency.

When asked about the reasons behind his win, he attributed it to the resonance of the PDP’s vision for progress, and his commitment to addressing the pressing issues faced by the people.

He shared that during his campaign, he focused on open communication and collaboration, actively listening to the needs and aspirations of the community. His track record of dedication to public service also played a role in influencing the voters.

Ultimately, the voters saw in him someone who understands their challenges and is determined to work tirelessly for the betterment of the constituency.

Looking ahead, he has outlined his plans to bring development to his constituency and the dzongkhag. He considers it an honor to contribute to the development of not only the dzongkhag but also the vibrant urban center of Thimphu Thromde.

Recognizing the unique needs of the capital city, his plans encompass a holistic approach that addresses the diverse challenges faced by both urban and rural areas.

In Thimphu Thromde, he will prioritize urban infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation networks, waste management systems, and public spaces. Sustainable urban planning will also be a key focus to accommodate the city’s growth while preserving its cultural and environmental heritage.

Simultaneously, in his constituency and the broader dzongkhag, he will concentrate on enhancing rural infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This includes initiatives to improve road connectivity to remote areas, upgrade healthcare facilities, and implement educational programs that empower the youth with relevant skills.

Collaboration with local authorities, community leaders, and relevant government agencies will be crucial in implementing these plans.

Lhendup Wangdi expressed his commitment to his Bji-Kartshong-Uesu constituents. He emphasized honesty and understanding their needs as the foundation of his representation.

He believes that his dedication to accurately recognizing and addressing the needs and aspirations of the people is what led them to vote for him.

Additionally, his sensible approach, performance record, and willingness to help those in need have also contributed to his popularity. Representing a dynamic party like the PDP, with a competent team and a Party President, he believes that the people of his constituency have chosen wisely by voting for him.

Lhaba Lhaba, the PDP candidate from Khatoed Laya, Gasa, said, “In Khatoed-Laya constituency, there are several issues that need attention, including the maintenance and construction of roads, shifting the town to Kolikha from Limithang for small business owners, and creating tourist points for Khatoed-Laya Demkhong to support homestay owners, small business owners, and mule/horse owners.”

He also highlighted the PDP’s vision, which includes a robust focus on the economy, exemplified by their Nu 15 billion Economic Stimulus Plan, which is unparalleled in other parties’ manifestos. The party’s specific pledges, such as the 60 percent discount on helicopter fares and interest-free loans for agricultural machinery, particularly benefit the highlanders.

Sonam Tashi, the PDP candidate secured a win in the Lamgong Wangchang constituency in Paro.

Expressing his gratitude, he stated, “Winning the election has been an incredibly humbling and exhilarating experience. I am honored and privileged to have the support and trust of the people in my constituency.”

Looking ahead, he outlined his plans for development in his constituency and dzongkhag. His top priority is to revitalize the economy by lifting the ban on imports and facilitating access to credit from financial institutions. He also aims to mobilize the Economic Stimulus Fund of Nu 15 billion to stimulate economic activities and encourage investment.

In addition, he intends to focus on comprehensive rural infrastructure development, including improving roads, irrigation systems, and drinking water supply. He also plans to address specific issues in Paro, such as inconsistent application of laws in green zones and buffer zones, challenges related to sewer and construction approvals, and water shortage.