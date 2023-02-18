What you cannot do during the NC elections

During the National Council election period, any abnormal transaction of money, including in the account of the candidate should be reported to ECB by the banks or financial institutions.

The candidate will have to bear the responsibility for the conduct of his/her representatives and supporters.

Candidates for the NC Elections and all parties involved are prohibited from providing food or drinks to the general public or voters, paying them to attend election campaigns, or giving away any gifts.

The attendance of the candidates, their supporters, and/or representatives at religious events will be prohibited. Religious figures are not permitted to cast ballots or take part in the elections, either directly or indirectly.

Similarly, civil society organizations are not permitted to take part in the elections, either directly or indirectly, or to act in a way that could be interpreted as showing support for, opposition to, or distaste for any candidate running.

A member of the elected local government may only vote on Election Day and may not otherwise participate directly or indirectly in the National Council Elections.

A minister or Member of Parliament may not visit any Demkhong during an election period for personal or official reasons that cannot wait to be addressed by the law, but only with the prior approval of the ECB.

On Election Day, everyone, except for those who are authorized to do so, is prohibited from entering or near a polling place with any type of audio, photo, or video recording equipment or carrying any kind of weapon or arms that could be used to injure someone.

The election petition period will start from 21 April to 5 May.

On the National Election Day of 20 April polls will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. But, those voters already in line at 5 pm will be permitted to cast their ballots, and token no. 1 will be delivered to the last voter in line at that time.

The public debates for the National Council Elections will be conducted in all 20 dzongkhags, in collaboration with BBS Television.

In order to give competing candidates an equal opportunity to address the electorate, the Returning Officer, in consultation with the relevant Election Coordinator and Security Coordinator, shall set up a common forum in each gewog/dzongkhag thromde.

A door-to-door campaign or more intimate gatherings at the chiwog or village levels will be held in accordance with the timetable endorsed by the returning officer.