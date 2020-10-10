Why Phuentsholing continues to have local transmission

Share Facebook

One feature of Phuentsholing has been the continuing discovery of local transmission cases.

Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo said that they do not know if the cases detected in Phuentsholing are new infections or the infection was there from before and is being passed on. She said, “The reason behind having positive cases is not known and that is why our request to the people living along the borders to maintain 100 percent safety given all the risks.”

She said the spread of the disease really is contingent upon the density, interaction and risk factors. “The people living along the border must internalize the risk and be more cautious.”

She said that people think that most of the time, the narrative is about people coming from Phuentsholing but people should know that they have done a risk assessment and so anybody coming from high risk area will have to follow the protocol of 7-day quarantine.

Lyonpo said people assume that a person will not be re-infected or a place which was earlier impacted by COVID-19 won’t be impacted again, however, the virus can infect anyone again.

She said if not does not take proper care of oneself, one will be infected and that person can pass it to many more.

Lyonpo said. “If every individual takes the responsibility of protecting yourself than your family is protected and in doing so, the community and country will remain protected. Precaution and protection starts from the individual.”

Lyonpo said other places may not see cases like in Phuentsholing because most of the economic activities are taking place in Phuentsholing, the highest number of interaction are taking place there, it has the highest population density and it is one place closest to the border and so these are the factors to have more positive cases.

She said there is no MDP in Gelephu and Samdrupjongkhar. She said the public must understand MDP Phuentsholing is a life line to the nation for supplies, and people in MDP and the taskforce are working tirelessly day and night to ensure that the country is running.

