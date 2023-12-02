Why Trashigang split between BTP and PDP

Trashigang Dzongkhag, boasting the highest number of constituencies in Bhutan, experienced a divided outcome in the recent elections, with victories shared between the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP secured victories in three constituencies—Bartsham_Shongphu, Radhi_Sakteng, and Thrimshing with a combined total of 6,914 votes.

On the other hand, BTP emerged triumphant in two constituencies, Kanglung_Samkhar_Udzorong and Wamrong, garnering a total of 6,013 votes.

In Bartsham_Shongphu, PDP candidate Kinzang Wangdi secured victory with 2,386 votes, closely followed by BTP with 2,355 votes. With a registered voter count of 12,636, the voter turnout was 7,536.

Kinzang Wangdi reflected on his past electoral experience in 2018, expressing that familiarity and trust among the people played a crucial role in his success.

Radhi-Sakteng saw PDP candidate Sonam Wangchuk emerging victorious with 2,388 votes, while BTP secured 1,523 votes.

The total registered voters were 11,039, with a voter turnout of 6,894.

The PDP candidate, Sonam Wangchuk, stated, “One possible factor is trust in the leadership of our Presidents, while another could be my role in the Ministry of Health. Engaging in communication for social behavior change with religious leaders, local governments, and women empowerment kept me consistently connected with the people.”

In Thrimshing, PDP candidate Dorji Choden secured victory with 2,140 votes, with Druk Tendrel Tshogpa (DTT) coming in second with 1,048 votes. The total registered voters were 7,665, and the voter turnout was 5,213.

PDP candidate Dorji Choden who is the PDP Vice President and a ministerial candidate expressed, “Over the last 3-4 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to becoming stronger than before. Our sincere commitment to the democracy of the country, coupled with extensive time and effort invested in our manifestos, may be key reasons for our victory.”

Wamrong witnessed BTP candidate Lam Dorji securing victory with 2,076 votes, followed by PDP with 1,810 votes. With 9,177 registered voters, the voter turnout was 5,712.

Lam Dorji explained, “Having been born and worked here for an extended period, I share a familiar connection with the majority of the people. This familiarity might be a significant factor contributing to their trust in me.”

In Kanglung, BTP candidate and President Pema Chewang emerged victorious with 3,937 votes, with PDP securing 2,479 votes.

The constituency had 12,417 registered voters, and the voter turnout was 8,008. The appeal of a Prime Ministerial candidate helped.

The paper attempts to contact the Kanglung constituency candidate were unsuccessful.