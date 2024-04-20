Women do not feel safe after a spate of crimes

Share Facebook

The concerns over women’s safety has become a growing topic in recent times, prompting widespread discussions and calls for action. In both urban and rural settings, women are fearful with various associated risks and challenges when navigating public spaces, particularly at night.

Thinley, who is a mother of two daughters, shared that with the recent crimes against women, where one was murdered and another raped in her own residence, she feels very insecure having her daughters go out. In fact, she has totally stopped letting them hang out with their friends too.

She said, “Until now, I have always thought that women are safe in our country compared to other countries. Normally, I tell my daughters that they can go out and that it is safe. I never gave a second thought. But then, when such news come, it is shocking to know that we are not safe anymore. As soon as I heard this news, I told my two daughters that it is not safe in Thimphu.”

“We cannot take anything for granted now, and we should be more vigilant and know at the back of our mind that now with many social problems, we never know of other people’s mental status. Parents monitoring also plays a crucial role here,” she added.

Further she said, “Not only about security concerns while going out, but also in recent news a rape of a 19-year-old girl in her sleep and in her residence, this has left me totally in shock.”

Similarly, a high school graduate, Phuntsho Wangmo, said she has experienced fear and discomfort when walking alone at night. One precaution she has adopted is keeping her phone readily accessible for emergencies. However, as the situation persists, she has chosen to remain indoors rather than risk potential harm.

She said, “To address these issues, widespread education is imperative, emphasizing the importance of understanding and respecting women’s safety. It is crucial to remove the belief that women are at fault for being out at night. Rather we need to shift the focus towards ensuring their safety regardless of the time or location.”

She addressed that particular areas of vulnerability for women include clubs and secluded locations outside urban centers. While she is not personally familiar with club environments, she shares that reports highlight heightened risks for women in such settings.

She further said, “Implementing measures like increased surveillance and robust security can help mitigate these risks, alongside comprehensive educational initiatives promoting women safety at all societal levels.”

Yeshi Choden, who is pursuing master degree, shared that first of all they should stop victim blaming women, and start supporting victims when they face abuse.

She said, “Other questionable things might include being open to receiving complaints, proper street lights in narrow alleys, increasing watch outs in places with high crime rate, closing of clubs after midnight, more patrols during night time, and educating young girls and boys at school about safety. Also, strict laws against sexual assault and abuse, teaching women basic self-defense skills, making self-defense items available for women.”

Pema Wangmo, another high school graduate shared that, “I am fortunate enough to have been born in a country where women rights are acknowledged, so I feel it is quite safe to walk alone, even at night. However, I still avoid places that are crowded by men, bars, and dark alleys while walking alone at night as an extra precaution.”

Many women shared that everyone needs to put an effort in building a conducive environment, where women can be assured that they are safe. Parenting, schools and community as a whole need to work together.