Youth planning to work in the Middle East must contact the foreign ministry

The government along with Department of Law and Order, Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) and National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) has come up with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to help those youths who go abroad to work, especially in the Middle East countries.

With no employment opportunities in the country, many Bhutanese youth, mostly girls, go to the Middle East to work.

It was learnt that the girls who are working in Iraq are currently facing problems of long working hours and no food on time. Around 200 youth are working there.

Foreign minister (Dr) Tandi Dorji said they are aware about the situation and have been working on this matter for almost two weeks. They were able to bring home two girls working in Iraq, and the government is trying to find out on more such cases of exploitation.

Lyonpo has also requested all the youth who wish to work in the Middle East to contact the ministry before they apply for the visa, in order to know more about the law and order of the particular city or country.

Foreign ministry has sent letter to all the middle eastern countries to inform the Bhutanese government when a Bhutanese applies for the visa, and then they will enquire them about the agent and the places they are going to work, said Lyonpo.

Lyonpo also requested the parents and youths to contact them directly should they encounter with any problems.

Lyonpo said there will not be such issues here onwards since the government is really trying solve this matter and has plans to bring all the Bhutanese youths in Middle East who are facing difficulties.

The government has also caught few of the illegal agents in the country and investigating them.The government is also coming up with awareness videos.

The Prime Minister also suggested to go for companies or an organizations with legitimate employment rules and regulations.

The government cannot do much if the youth go on their own, without researching much about the city and employment rules and regulations of the organizations, they will be working in, added the PM.