Zhemgang unveils ambitious plans to boost tourism and economic prosperity

Sharing its border with five other districts namely Bumthang, Mongar, Pemagatshel, Sarpang and Trongsa, and an international border with the Assam in India, Zhemgang district boasts rich biodiversity spanning from subtropical to temperate climates. Despite its charm, the district has remained largely not known to tourism, with only 346 tourists recorded in 2019 and the district with the highest poverty rate.

To convert Zhemgang district as the tourism hub of the country and decrease the poverty rate, the district has unveiled a comprehensive plan.

The region is also connected through the mangde chu, chamkhar chu, drangme chhu, and kuri gongri rivers, which combined becomes one of the biggest rivers, the manas river.

Zhemgang Dzongda Kesang Jigme, shared, “We want to reduce the poverty rate to 15% by 2029 and 5% by 2034. My vision is to make Zhemgang a Prosperous and Harmonious district. For that our focus area will be to create a vibrant community, enterprising people and high living standards.”

The dzongkhag has come up with seven strategies to do that.

Accelerating upscale, community-based ecotourism; encouraging smart farming and livestock processing; fostering an entrepreneurial culture and private sector development; improving public service delivery; expanding and upgrading rural-urban infrastructure; developing human capital through high-quality health and education services; and focusing on poverty since there are still economically vulnerable households that aren’t receiving certain benefits. On the basis of all of these, the 13th Five Year Plan is being drafted.

“During the previous year, I conducted a survey on tour operators’ perceptions. Their feedback indicated that inadequate infrastructure hinders their ability to promote the destination to tourists. The progress has been limited in the past, primarily due to accessibility issues. The region is far from international entry points and its isolation from major population centers has posed challenges. Additionally, we’ve faced constraints in tourism infrastructure, such as inadequate road amenities and accommodations. Furthermore, branding and promotion efforts have been hindered by a lack of reliable information on Zhemgang. These factors contribute to the low visitation rates experienced by the district,” he further added.

Tashi, a 76-year-old resident of Dangkhar village, has witnessed the gradual transformation of forests into residential spaces throughout his lifetime in Zhemgang. He reflects on how the area used to be bustling with people, but now experiences a slow decline in population.

Sangay Wangdi, aged 75 and a native of Zhemgang, reminisces about his travels across Bhutan in earlier times. He shared, ‘Zhemgang was among the first to have electricity, preceding even Haa, and our rooftop houses predated those in Dagana. Yet, despite these advancements, we felt neglected.”

According to the Bhutan Living Standard Survey 2022, Zhemgang emerges as the poorest district, with a poverty rate of 41.4%.

In collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT), the district has invested in infrastructure development, filling a gap left by limited private sector investment.

Efforts have also been made to enhance the tourist experience, including the establishment of amenities like the Wangdigang roadside café and restroom in Tingtibi, as well as the construction of an Eco lodge in Berti.

The Wangdigang roadside café is being funded by the district and GEF which is currently run by nine youth from Zhemgang.

Sonam, a 21-year-old who works in the cafe, revealed, “On average, we welcome approximately 20 to 30 international tourists each month, along with domestic and regional visitors.”

Collaborations with Denkar’s Gateway and Yee Gateway have facilitated branding and promotional activities for the district. Initiatives aim to cater to diverse visitor demographics, including domestic, regional, and international tourists.

For domestic visitors, pilgrimage sites like Buli Tsho and the Dringbang hot stone bath which are popular are being promoted, with efforts to improve infrastructure to accommodate increasing demand. Panbang region offers a range of attractions for regional and international tourists, including river rafting, bird and butterfly watching, hiking trails, waterfalls, and local crafts.

The Panbang region currently welcomes around 900-1000 regional visitors per month.

A recent assessment conducted by the district found out that majority of the people depend on the cultivation of oranges and cardamom, while also revealing the potential for large-scale coffee production.

The dzongkhag shared that plans are underway to cultivate coffee and tea on 500 acres of farmland, aiming to bolster local incomes.

The Dzongda also outlined ambitious development plans, envisioning the establishment of three growth centers within the dzongkhag.

Zhemgang town is the administrative center, while Tingtibi is to become a commercial hub, catering to the Upper Kheng region. Additionally, Panbang is identified as another commercial center, serving the Lower Kheng region. By 2027, the goal is to commence coffee exports, contributing to the nation’s GDP.

The establishment of the Gelephu Special Administrative Region (SAR) presents further opportunities for Zhemgang. Given its proximity to Gelephu, just a few hours’ drive away, the district aims to take advantage of that to boost their tourism sector.

All these plans aim to bring in more tourists, help the local community attract more customers, and create job opportunities for the youths.