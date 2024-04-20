Zhung Dratshang offers Ku-Sung-Thukten Mendrel to HH Kyabgon Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche

Share Facebook

The Zhung Dratshang or the Central Monastic Body announced on its official facebook page that on the 8th day of the 3rd lunar month, His Holiness Kyabgon Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche was received by His Eminence Dorji Lopen and other Lopens of the Zhung Dratshang at Puna Dewa Chhenpoi Phodrang.

The Zhung Dratshang also offered Ku-Sung-Thukten Mendrel to His Holiness the Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche.

His Eminence Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche accompanied His Holiness.

The post said the Zhung Dratshang (Pel Drukpa Kagyu tradition) and the Sakya Lineage share cordial relations since the 17th Century, with the 24th Sakya Trichen Jamyang Sonam Wangpo offering a long life prayer for Kyabgoen Ngawang Namgyel.

Kyabgon Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche has been on a visit since 9 April where he was received at the airport by Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche who considers him his root guru.

Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche on 10 April visited the Shechen Thegchok Chokyi Gatsel in Paro Satsam Chorten in Bhutan. Rinpoche blessed the Phurba Lhakang and Kudung Chorten and gave blessing to the devotees.

Rinpoche also visited the Kyichu Lhakhang in Paro.

In Thimphu Rinpoche conferred Kago to devotees gathered at the Memorial Choten.

He also visited the Anim Dratshang in Zilukha where he gave blessings and he said in English that this is his first visit to Bhutan and he said the whole atmosphere is different and he felt he is in the pure realm. He said everywhere there is temples and stupas.

Rinpoche said he has been to many countries but he has never seen an atmosphere like this and so he is very happy.

Sakya Rinpoche said he visited many temples which are very ancient and when he entered there he can feel there is a great blessing and spiritual power.

Sakya Rinpoche said he had an audience with His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and other Royal Family members. He said Their Majesties are so great persons but are so humble and were very kind to them. He said this is a real Dharma King.

He said the good life, development and modern amenities enjoyed by Bhutanese are due to His Majesty The Fourth King and His Majesty The King.

“So therefore, everybody should remember their kindness and pray for them to live long and fulfill their noble aspirations. I will also pray that they will have a very long life and to fulfil their great wishes,” said Sakya Rinpoche.

Rinpoche then left for Bumthang and on the way halted at Trongsa. Sakya Rinpoche visited Chendebji Choeten for lunch hosted by the communities and the Dzongkhag office of Trongsa.

Upon arrival in Bumthang, the Dratshang of Tharpaling received him in Gaytsa. He then visited Lhodrak Karchu Dratshang to bestow oral transmissions of Mañjuśrīnāmasamgīti and the Vajrakilaya protection-blessing.

In the afternoon he visited the Kurjey Lhakhang to conduct Tshokhor at the Guru Lhakhang.

Rinpoche visited Jambey Lhakhang and the seats of Pema Lingpa Tamshing Lhakhang and Kenchosum Lhakhang. Kyabgon Rinpoche bestowed the Tsewang Logyama (Chimed Pater) long life empowerment of Thangtong Gyalpo to over 20,000 devotees from all across Bhutan.

After the special visit to Punakha Dzong, Sakya Rinpoche visited the Taktsang Monastery.