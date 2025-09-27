Nazhoen Pelri School brings the epic of Ling Gesar alive to commemorate 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth King

Thimphu’s Nazhoen Pelri School (ECCD to class 6) turned the YDF Hall into a stage for a legend on 20 September, presenting a musical adaptation of the Himalayan epic Ling Gesar. From the tiniest toddlers in the Early Learning Center to the confident performers from PP to Class 6, every student took part in the production, making it a true school-wide celebration of Himalayan heritage.

Written and directed by Lopen Singye (James Senge Gattuso, UK), the play brought to life one of the region’s most cherished stories, a tale that has traveled from Tibet’s remote Golok highlands to Bhutan’s southern valleys, captivating generations. Through dance, drama, and song, the performance introduced the audience to the vibrant characters and daring adventures of this timeless epic.

At its heart, the story follows the divine child ‘Joyful to Hear,’ reborn as Joru, son of a Naga princess and empowered by Guru Rinpoche. Banished from Ling for being unhelpful, Joru tames fearsome Rakshasas, confronts his wicked uncle Trothung, and rises to fulfil a prophecy that restores peace to a famine and war-torn land. The narrative, rich in myth and moral lessons, was conveyed with clarity and energy.

The cast was impressively inclusive. The youngest children danced as the folk of Ling, while older students assumed weighty roles like Joru, Trothung, and chieftain Ralo Tonpa. Narrators guided the audience seamlessly through the story, and an ensemble of warriors, archers, goblins, ravens, and even a Yak brought humor, color, and vitality to the stage. The mix of dramatic scenes, lively dance, and musical interludes kept both children and adults fully engaged.

The young performers rose admirably to the challenge. Singing and choreography were polished and expressive, costumes were vivid and culturally resonant, and lighting shifted effortlessly between menace and triumph. The actor portraying Trothung stood out for his intensity and stage presence, drawing applause and gasps in equal measure.

Coordinating an entire school into a seamless production was no small feat. Principal Tshewang Choden Wangdi even stepped onto the stage playing Chenrezig-Lord of Love alongside the students, and Lopen Singye as Guru Rinpoche, while parents invested time and care into creating elaborate costumes, strengthening the bond between home, school, and cultural heritage.

More than a school play, Nazhoen Pelri’s Ling Gesar was a celebration of culture, courage, and community and delivered with the wholehearted joy of its young performers.

For the children, it was a lesson in confidence, teamwork, and pride. For parents and the audience, it was a moment of marvel, watching the legendary tales come alive with the joy and dedication of the next generation.