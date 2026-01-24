Cambridge-aligned textbooks for classes IX and XI are ready for the 2026 rollout

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) said that around 400 teachers have been tasked with developing new textbooks aligned with the Cambridge Curriculum. The textbooks will cover classes PP to XII and include approximately 103 different textbooks.

Throughout the process, MoESD has been seeking guidance from the Cambridge team to ensure alignment with international standards.

Bhutan’s school textbooks broadly reflect Cambridge International standards up to Grade VIII, particularly in core subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science.

However, at the secondary level, gaps begin to emerge in how closely the curriculum aligns with international benchmarks. These shortcomings have highlighted the need for reform, leading to the collaboration with Cambridge.

The most substantial changes in textbooks will take place from Grades IX to XII, bringing these levels more closely in line with international standards. At the same time, foundational adjustments will be introduced in the lower grades to strengthen learning outcomes and ensure a smoother academic progression for students.

Last year, MoESD stated that the curriculum developers had only three months to develop new Cambridge-aligned textbooks, as the Cambridge-aligned curriculum is scheduled for implementation from the 2026 academic year.

The limited timeframe raised concerns among educators about the depth, quality, and contextual relevance of the materials being produced.

Addressing these concerns, the Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, said that curriculum developers are working closely with teachers to contextualize the Cambridge-aligned curriculum to Bhutan’s national context. Moreover, the Dzongkha subject has also been aligned with Cambridge literature, an approach aimed at ensuring that national language and cultural elements are preserved within the international framework.

In an insightful conversation with the MoESD, officials said that classes IX and XI will be the first to experience the Cambridge-aligned curriculum. Accordingly, textbooks for these two grades have already been developed, while the development for other grades is underway. The ministry said, “Textbooks for Classes IX and XI have been developed, and the tendering process for printing is currently in progress.”

Textbooks for other classes are at various stages of development and will be introduced in phases.

“All textbooks will undergo further refinement based on expert review and feedback from the classroom before wider printing and nationwide distribution through a centralized system to ensure delivery timelines, cost efficiency, and equitable access for all schools, regardless of location,” said the MoESD officials.

Cambridge textbooks focus more on understanding concepts rather than memorizing facts, encouraging students to learn why and how things work instead of just what to remember.

The content is designed to develop critical thinking skills, encouraging students to analyze information, compare ideas, justify their answers, and apply concepts to new situations through open-ended questions. Lessons are often grounded in real-world and global contexts, helping students relate classroom learning to practical and contemporary issues.

The textbooks follow an inquiry-based approach, with chapters introducing key questions and activities that prompt exploration and investigation.

Rather than overloading students with content, Cambridge textbooks prioritize the development of problem-solving, communication, analytical writing, and independent learning skills, with concepts introduced in a structured and progressive manner across grade levels.

While aligned with Cambridge assessment standards, the exercises allow flexibility in teaching methods and are supported by teacher guides, formative assessment tools, and classroom activities, aiming to nurture learners who can think critically rather than rely on memorisation.

The MoESD said, “The 2026 rollout is an important step in ongoing education reform, with a stronger emphasis on critical thinking, practical learning, and application of knowledge, while remaining consistent with Bhutanese values and national priorities.”

The reforms include a curriculum emphasizing critical thinking and problem-solving, an internationally benchmarked assessment and grading system.

These changes aim to prepare students for global challenges, enhance employability, and open opportunities for higher education both at home and abroad.

Bhutan’s existing curriculum has long been viewed as heavily content-driven, with students expected to memorise large portions of material for examinations.

With the Cambridge-aligned framework, greater emphasis will be placed on how students think rather than what they memorise. Lessons are expected to encourage questioning, analysis, and problem-solving, allowing students to engage more actively in class and relate their learning to real-life situations.

Exam questions and content for Classes IX and XI will also be different from previous years with the new Cambridge-aligned textbooks.