Nu 237.5 mn allocated to support arts students affected by RUB policy shift

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When the Class 12 results of 2022 and 2023 were declared, many students from Arts backgrounds found themselves facing limited opportunities for higher education following the sudden removal and reduction of Arts courses in colleges under the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB).

At the time, this paper reported that students from dry Arts backgrounds were among the most affected by the abrupt policy shift, which significantly reduced the number of seats available for Arts-related programs in RUB colleges. In some colleges, Arts courses were removed entirely, leaving many students uncertain about their academic future.

This paper also reported that Arts students were increasingly finding themselves marginalized and restricted in pursuing higher education opportunities. With only a minimal number of seats allocated to students without a Mathematics background in RUB colleges.

Students and parents had also raised concerns that scholarships and educational opportunities provided by relevant agencies and departments appeared to favor Science and other streams, leaving Arts students with fewer options for financial and academic support.

Addressing the issue during the Fifth Session of the Fourth Parliament, the Education Minister Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said that the government had allocated Nu 237.5 million to support Class 12 Arts students from the academic years 2022 and 2023 who were affected by the sudden policy change.

According to the Education Minister, the support was provided to help affected students continue their tertiary education despite the limited opportunities available under RUB after the policy shift.

“Out of the total, 170 Arts students were enrolled at Paro College of Education, 215 students at Samtse College of Education, and 10 students at the Royal Institute of Tourism and Hospitality,” the Minister said.

The issue was raised by South Thimphu MP Tshewang Rinzin, who said that many affected students had approached him with complaints and concerns regarding the impact of the policy.

“The policy that affected thousands of students has been cleared, but there are still some issues that remain unresolved and have been brought to concern. This too shall be reached and helped,” the MP said.

The MP further noted that students with dry Arts backgrounds were among those struggling the most due to the very limited options available in colleges under RUB following the policy changes.

He added that although many of these students are now continuing their tertiary education, a large number are doing so through the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP) education loan scheme, which has become one of the few available pathways for them to pursue further studies.

Meanwhile, Wamrong MP Lam Dorji raised concerns regarding the transparency and distribution of scholarships and financial support provided by the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD).

The MP said there needs to be a clearer breakdown on whether the scholarships and support schemes introduced by the ministry were exclusively meant for Arts students or whether students from other academic streams were also included.

“From my observation, I feel that even students with backgrounds apart from Arts are included,” the MP said.

Mongar MP Naiten Wangchuk also emphasized the importance of giving equal recognition and priority to Arts education alongside Science.

The MP said that while Science and technical skills are important for development, Arts education plays an equally significant role in shaping society, governance, communication, and decision-making.

“Science is skill and Arts is knowledge,” the MP said. He further added, “Science guides us on how to use the tools, but Arts shows where and when to use them.”

The remarks highlighted growing concerns among relevant departments regarding the perception that Science streams are often prioritized over Arts, despite the crucial role Arts and humanities play in developing critical thinking and social understanding.

Responding to the concerns raised in the House, the Education Minister assured that the ministry has been supporting Arts students and would continue to provide support in the future.

The issue has generated widespread concern among students and parents in 2022 and 2023, with many calling for more balanced opportunities across all academic streams under RUB to ensure that Arts students are not left behind.