MP Sangay Thinley

Government to revisit 30-acre rule for chain-link fencing support

Ugyen Tshering 2 days ago LOCAL NEWS Leave a comment 257 Views

The MP from Khar-Yurung, Sangay Thinley, recently raised concerns that the 30-acre eligibility requirement for chain-link fencing scheme disadvantages small, scattered farming communities.

In response, Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho, the Minister of MoAL explained that the 30-acre criterion was adopted to maximise collective benefits and manage limited public resources.

Currently, the government is prioritizing larger areas to ensure better maintenance and higher contributions to national food production.

Nu 5.1 billion has been allocated for fencing in the 13th Five-Year Plan, aiming to cover 3,400 km of farmland.

So far, over 1,100 km of fencing is either complete or under construction, benefiting nearly 13,000 households.

As more resources are mobilised, the MoAL intends to lower the acreage requirement to include smaller farms.

For those not yet eligible, the ministry is promoting the National Crop and Livestock Insurance Scheme, reallocating old electric fencing, and testing lower-cost fencing models with JICA.

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