MoIT mobilizing funds to accelerate Damphu LAP development

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The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) says it is mobilizing funds to support critical infrastructure development in Damphu Town’s Local Area Plan (LAP) areas, where private construction activities have remained stalled for years due to infrastructure gaps and planning delays.

The response came during the 27th Meet-the-Press session held on 8th May following concerns raised over prolonged delays in implementing development works under Damphu Town’s LAP-II since 2002.

According to the Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, the Structure Plan for Damphu was first prepared in 2005, followed by the preparation of LAP-II and LAP-III in 2021 to support implementation of the broader structure plan and its development proposals.

Lyonpo said that the LAPs were designed to ensure proper access roads and clear Right of Ways (RoWs) for public amenities, while also allowing landowners to construct houses in accordance with Development Control Regulations.

However, despite the planning efforts, several plots within LAP-II and LAP-III remain undeveloped.

MoIT said one of the major challenges affecting urban development not only in Damphu, but across urban centers in Bhutan is the lack of adequate resources for infrastructure development.

As per the ministry, “The infrastructure gap remains the biggest issue in all urban centres mainly due to lack of adequate resources.”

The ministry added that infrastructure development works are currently being prioritised and implemented by the dzongkhag administration in line with local development plans.

While there is currently no regulation compelling private plot owners to develop their land, the MoIT noted that development is often driven by economic prospects and availability of supporting infrastructure.

At present, the ministry said it is mobilising funds to provide critical infrastructure support needed to enable further development within the LAP areas.

The ministry also shared that preparation of LAP-I is currently underway through the Tsirang Regional Office with support from the Department of Human Settlement under MoIT.

Meanwhile, a general time-bound moratorium on construction activities remains in place in certain LAP areas. However, the Dzongkhag Administration is reportedly facilitating development on plots larger than 15 decimals, as these plots are considered suitable for future land pooling processes during later stages of planning.

MoIT stated that it remains committed to supporting the timely completion of LAP-I and ensuring that plot owners are eventually able to develop their land with proper infrastructure support in place.