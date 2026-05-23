NC adopts International Big Cat Alliance Agreement: What it means for Bhutan?

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The National Council (NC) has adopted the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) on 18th May 2026.

The agreement has been endorsed unanimously by all the 24 members voting in favour.

To give a brief background on the deliberation of the framework agreement, it was introduced and approved in the Fourth Session of the Fourth Parliament, with the Natural and Environment Committee tasked with its formalization.

The IBCA is an international institution for the conservation and protection of seven big cat species, tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar, and cheetah, formed in 2023. Bhutan currently has three big cat species, the tiger, snow leopard and leopard.

Chairperson of the Natural and Environment Committee, Leki Tshering, said that the alliance would bring enhanced international cooperation for the protection of the big cat species, while fostering collaboration and synergy by establishing a platform dedicated to sharing best practices in big cat conservation.

He said that the alliance will seek to bring extensive opportunities for Bhutan in developing capacities and expertise in species conservation.

The alliance is also expected to bring international funding and foreign technical assistance to the nation, with opportunities for capacity development and expertise in species conservation.

Over USD 18 million has been allocated for the arrangement. The framework agreement will also improve Bhutan’s conservation efforts with global standards.