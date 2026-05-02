MTR for Foreign Ministry

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The Mid-Term Review (MTR) for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) was chaired by the Prime Minister. The session focused on Bhutan’s evolving role in the international community, strengthening diplomatic ties, and expanding its global economic footprint under the 13th Five-Year Plan.

The Ministry has made significant progress in expanding Bhutan’s international relations and securing strategic trade agreements.

It successfully established formal diplomatic relations with the Philippines and Qatar.

It signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Thailand. Established a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh on the Third International Gateway, a crucial step for digital connectivity.

A total of 109 agreements and conventions were signed and ratified during this period.

The Ministry continues its dedicated efforts to engage with and support Bhutanese living abroad, ensuring they remain connected to the national vision.

The Prime Minister specifically commended the Ministry for its high-quality talking points and government position papers, which have provided essential guidance to national delegations.

As Bhutan’s global mandate expands, the review highlighted several critical areas for institutional strengthening, including office infrastructure and mandate realignment.

In closing, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the Ministry for its hard work and dedication. He emphasized that as Bhutan enters a new era of transformation, the role of MoFAET in building bridges and fostering active engagement with both existing and new partners is more critical than ever.