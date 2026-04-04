No Bhutanese harmed in Gulf, government closely monitoring situation

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The government has confirmed that no Bhutanese nationals have been harmed or injured in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries despite the increasingly deteriorating regional situation, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

Speaking during the 26th Meet-the-Press session, which was conducted virtually to save fuel, Lyonpo Dhungyel said the Royal Bhutanese Embassy (RBE) in Kuwait remains in regular contact with Bhutanese communities across the GCC countries and continues to closely monitor their safety and well-being.

As of now, 7,364 Bhutanese nationals have registered with the RBE in Kuwait.

Lyonpo Dhungyel said Bhutanese nationals who wish to return to Bhutan are being encouraged to do so voluntarily, depending on their personal circumstances and the prevailing situation in their respective countries.

“The embassy has been proactively sharing information on available flight and travel options through its established communication channels,” Lyonpo Dhungyel said.

In Kuwait, the embassy is facilitating travel arrangements by connecting Bhutanese nationals with service providers for land transport, flight bookings, and visa applications, particularly for those requiring assistance with online procedures.

The embassy is also actively supporting the facilitation of Saudi transit visas through the Saudi Embassy in Kuwait and assisting applicants with visa formalities, often within a short timeframe.

At present, Lyonpo said there are no confirmed cases of Bhutanese nationals wishing to return home but being unable to do so.

The main challenges encountered, so far, have been logistical, including visa processing and travel arrangements.

Lyonpo said that the RBE is actively assisting in addressing such issues through its ongoing facilitation efforts.

Bhutanese nationals facing difficulties in returning home have been urged to contact the RBE in Kuwait so that their cases can be addressed promptly through the appropriate channels.

Lyonpo added that the government remains prepared to respond as necessary.

The RBE in Kuwait continues to maintain close coordination with the ministry and the situation is being closely monitored.

Any further measures, if required, will depend on developments on the ground, the availability of safe and viable travel options, and the advice of relevant authorities.