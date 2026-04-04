768 MW Punatsangchu III being explored with JSW

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The cabinet has given clearance to explore doing the 768 MW Punatsangchu III project with the JSW Group of India.

The location of the project is just below the current 1,020 MW P II site and it can go up to 900 MW once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is done.

No studies have been done yet and so the first step is a pre-feasibility study followed by the DPR.

The project will be a joint venture between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) and JSW Group.

The JSW Group is a major conglomerate in India with a value of USD 23 billion invested in several areas but primarily known for their steel business.

They also have an energy company called JSW Energy and it is likely DGPC will be partnering with this company under the larger JSW Group.

JSW Energy has a generation capacity of 6,564 MW of which 3,158 MW is thermal power, 1,391 is hydropower, 10 MW is solar and 1.75 MW is pumped storage.

The ownership and terms will be similar to what has been offered to Tata and Adani so far.