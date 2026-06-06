Her Majesty graces Her Expression Festival

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Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the inauguration of Her Expression Festival and Her Expression Vol. IX, an annual exhibition featuring artworks by women, at VAST Bhutan Gallery on 4 June 2026.

Her Majesty officially opened the festival and viewed the artworks contributed by 73 women for this year’s edition of Her Expression. The artists, ranging from as young as 6 years old, and representing girls and women from all walks of life, contributed a total of 104 artworks for the exhibition.

Her Expression was established in 2014 as a platform for women artists to showcase their works, and has been dedicated to Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen in gratitude for Her Majesty’s support and patronage of the arts.

In honour of Her Majesty’s 36th Birth Anniversary, this year’s edition has expanded into a month-long festival featuring workshops, talks, demonstrations, and collaborations led by women. Her Expression Volume IX is part of the yearlong Lungta Art Festival 2026 by VAST Bhutan, dedicated to the Lungta (Windhorse), held this year to coincide with the Year of the Horse.

The festival includes art stalls and craft demonstrations at Tarayana Park, where Bhutanese women artists, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs showcase their work.