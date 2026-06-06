HRH The Gyalsey inaugurates special exhibition of HM Fourth Druk Gyalpo

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His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck graced the consecration of a newly commissioned Guru Tshengye Thongdrol and the opening of a special exhibition at the Royal Textile Academy (RTA) on 2 June 2026, as part of the nationwide celebrations marking the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, Royal Patron of the RTA, and Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck also graced the occasion. The ceremony was attended by Ministers, senior government officials, members of the clergy, and dignitaries.

The Rabney Sungcho was presided over by the Dorji Lopen and monks of the Zhung Dratshang, followed by a Tashi Ngasol ceremony for the thongdrol and offering of Ku-Sung-Thukten to His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

Commissioned in 2024, the thongdrol was created by the RTA as a tribute to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It incorporates woven textile elements, with the garments of Guru Rinpoche rendered in handwoven Kushuthara textiles and decorative borders featuring Hor patterns. Natural plant-based dyes were used throughout.

The exhibition, titled The Visionary Monarch: A Tribute to the Fourth King’s Enduring Legacy, was curated by the RTA in collaboration with the Museum Division under the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development. It features photographs, textiles, artefacts, archival materials, and multimedia installations covering His Majesty’s reign and contributions to governance, conservation, and cultural preservation. An exhibition catalogue was also formally unveiled at the ceremony.

The exhibition is open to the public.