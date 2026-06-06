GMC’s Project 108 seeks to build monuments of peace through collective effort

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The Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is preparing for one of the most ambitious spiritual and community initiatives in Bhutan’s recent history, with plans to construct 108 Jangchub Chortens simultaneously along the banks of the Mau Chhu on 1st November 2026 under what is known as Project 108.

The initiative, inspired by His Majesty The King’s vision for GMC, aims to establish enduring monuments of peace, contemplation, and spiritual aspiration at the heart of the emerging city.

According to the Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA), the project reflects His Majesty’s vision that GMC should embody both material progress and spiritual values.

Project 108 is rooted in the belief that GMC should serve not only as an economic and development hub but also as a place that nurtures wellbeing, reflection, and the flourishing of Buddha dharma.

GMCA said the project also carries a profound aspiration in the context of our times, to a world increasingly marked by conflict, uncertainty, and suffering, with the chortens envisioned as lasting symbols of peace.

The number 108 carries deep significance across Buddhist, Hindu and other traditions and is widely regarded as auspicious.

In Buddhism, it is associated with the complete path toward liberation and is reflected in many aspects of religious practice, including the 108 volumes of the Kangyur and the 108 beads traditionally found in prayer malas.

The number appears throughout sacred texts and ritual practices as a symbol of wholeness, completion, and the entirety of the Buddha’s teachings.

By bringing together 108 sacred structures in a single undertaking, the project seeks to embody the spirit of devotion, merit, and collective aspiration.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the project also draws on Bhutan’s longstanding tradition of collective community effort.

As per GMCA, “The 108 Jangchub Chortens will stand as enduring monuments of peace and merit at the heart of Gelephu Mindfulness City, anchoring its spiritual character for generations to come. Their presence will benefit not only those who visit and pray at them, but, as the Buddhist tradition teaches us, all beings touched by the merit of their construction and consecration.”

GMCA said that Bhutan has never been a wealthy country in terms of material resources. Yet some of the country’s most important institutions, roads, schools, temples, and public works were built through the collective effort of ordinary people, a tradition reflected in ‘Zhabto’, the voluntary community service.

According to GMCA, Project 108 has evolved beyond a single vision into a collective undertaking that has attracted support from individuals, communities, religious institutions, and organizations both within Bhutan and abroad.

The authority said the project represents an opportunity for people from all walks of life to participate in a shared act of service and devotion.

Preparations for the project are already underway.

Dedicated teams are working on site preparation, sacred materials, logistics, structural engineering, volunteer coordination, and ceremonial planning.

While specific details of the preparatory works have not yet been disclosed, GMCA said planning is progressing with the seriousness required for a project of this scale.

“What we can say is that nothing about this day will be left to chance. Every chorten, every volunteer, every element of the sacred process is being planned and accounted for with the care and seriousness befitting the occasion. The goal is not simply to construct 108 structures, but to do so in a manner that is spiritually inspiring, logistically sound, and worthy of the vision that inspired it,” stated GMCA.

Volunteer participation is expected to play a major role in the project’s success.

The authority reported strong interest from supporters around the world.

GMCA estimates that around 40,000 volunteers may ultimately be required to support the construction effort and associated activities.

Thousands of individuals and organizations from across Bhutan and from Bhutanese communities around the world have already registered their interest.

International supporters have also come forward in significant numbers.

GMCA says, “At this stage, we are collecting expressions of interest rather than conducting full registration, as detailed planning for volunteer orientation, roles, and training is still being finalized.”

Those wishing to express their interest may do so at www.gmc.bt/108 and scroll down to the bottom of the page or clicking the ‘Take Part’ tab in the top right corner.

The simultaneous construction of 108 Jangchub Chortens in a single day would represent a historic undertaking for Bhutan.

More importantly, GMCA said that the project seeks to leave a legacy that extends beyond the physical structures themselves, serving as a lasting expression of collective aspiration, faith, and the enduring Bhutanese tradition of working together in service of a larger purpose.