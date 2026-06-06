Govt to re-establish Farm Shop in Lunana to address rising food costs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Residents of Lunana can look forward to relief from high commodity prices as the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) has confirmed the re-establishment of a Farm Shop in the remote highland gewog.

The decision comes after the Member of Parliament for Khamaed-Lunana Pema Drukpa, raised concerns regarding the severe hardships faced by the community following the discontinuation of the Food Corporation of Bhutan (FCB) services during the previous government’s tenure.

Currently, the 215 households in Lunana face a 10-day official walking distance from Gasa to receive supplies, which has driven the cost of a single bag of rice to as much as Nu. 5,000.

In a written response, the Ministry stated that the 70th Session of the Fourth Lhengye Zhungtshog has approved Lunana as one of 44 gewogs prioritized for a Farm Shop. The selection was based on criteria such as the non-existence of nearby private shops and the distance from national highways.

To facilitate this, the government has allocated Nu. 279 million under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) for the nationwide re-establishment of Farm Shops.

For Lunana specifically, a new structure will be constructed during the 2026-2027 fiscal year at an estimated cost of Nu. 5.4 million.

Recognizing the unique logistical challenges of the region, the Ministry has also earmarked Nu. 3.068 million for transportation subsidies to support highland farm shops. This subsidy, aligned with the CSM 2025, aims to offset the high costs of moving agricultural inputs and essential goods to frontier areas.

The Ministry emphasized that supporting border communities is vital not only for rural livelihoods and cultural heritage but also for maintaining habitation in these strategically important frontier regions.

While five Farm Shops in other dzongkhags like Chhukha and Gasa’s Khatoed gewog have already resumed operations, the Lunana project remains a key commitment for the upcoming phases of the 13th FYP.