Bhutan’s first International School marks milestone in education sector: Education Minister

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Speaking on Bhutan’s first international school developed in partnership with EtonHouse International Group, Singapore, the Education Minister Yeezang De Thapa described it as an important milestone in the country’s education journey.

Lyonpo said, “It expands the range of educational opportunities available to Bhutanese families by offering access to an internationally benchmarked curriculum and a world-class learning environment within the country.”

For parents, the school provides an additional high-quality option, making international-standard education accessible without sending children abroad at an early age.

“This can help reduce the financial, emotional, and social costs associated with overseas schooling, while ensuring that students benefit from a globally competitive learning experience closer to home,” the minister added.

Lyonpo noted that as Bhutan’s education system evolves, the focus extends beyond expanding access to broadening pathways and improving the diversity and quality of learning experiences for students.

Beyond direct benefits to learners, the initiative is expected to create positive spillovers for the national education system.

Moreover, exposure to international best practices in pedagogy, curriculum delivery, school leadership, and student development will open opportunities for professional exchange between Bhutanese educators and international counterparts.

Over time, this is expected to strengthen innovation in teaching and learning and support continuous improvement across the sector.

The Minister also clarified that the International School is designed to complement Bhutan’s existing public education system, not replace it.