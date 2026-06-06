Samtse Regional Referral Hospital Project expected to start in 2026

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The government’s plan to upgrade Samtse Hospital into a Regional Referral Hospital is moving into its preparatory phase, with construction expected to start later this year.

During the Question and Answer session of the Parliament, Nanong-Shumar MP Yeshey Jamtsho sought an update on the status of the project, which was pledged by the government under its commitment to strengthen healthcare services in Samtse.

The MP said Samtse’s growing population and ongoing development projects would place additional pressure on existing healthcare facilities.

The MP stated, “The population is further expected to increase significantly in the coming years with planned infrastructure developments such as the proposed railway station and relocation of industrial establishments from Gelephu to Samtse.”

He said the government’s earlier decision to upgrade the hospital was a well-considered one, given the dzongkhag’s strategic importance and future growth.

He added, “In line with this assessment, the present government pledged under commitment 2.4 to establish Samtse Hospital as a Regional Referral Hospital.”

Seeking clarity on the progress made so far, the MP asked what assessments and planning activities had been carried out, whether funds had been allocated for the project, and when people could expect construction and operations to begin.

Responding in writing, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said the proposed Regional Referral Hospital is one of the major health infrastructure projects planned under the 13th Five-Year Plan, with an estimated budget of Nu 950 million.

The ministry said groundwork for the project has already begun. A budget of Nu 30 million has been proposed for the 2026–27 financial year to support activities such as site assessments, design preparation and other preliminary works required before construction can start.

As part of the preparations, the Health Secretary, along with officials from the National Medical Services and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, visited Samtse Hospital on 28th May to assess the existing situation and identify requirements for the proposed expansion.

According to the ministry, the team reviewed infrastructure constraints, service delivery challenges and possible construction sites, while also examining factors that would influence the hospital’s future design and functionality.

At the same time, Samtse Hospital is working on a service framework that will determine the range of healthcare services the facility will provide once upgraded.

“This exercise takes into account the current disease burden and demographic profile of Samtse Dzongkhag, as well as the anticipated increase in healthcare demand arising from the development of the upcoming industrial area in the dzongkhag,” the MoH stated.

The finalized service list will guide the planning and design of the new facility.

Once approved, detailed architectural and engineering works will be undertaken by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The MoH said, “Construction is planned to commence in 2026, with completion targeted within the tenure of the 13th Five-Year Plan, ensuring that the people of Samtse and the surrounding region have timely access to quality regional referral healthcare services.”

The project is expected to significantly strengthen specialized healthcare services in Samtse and reduce the need for patients from the western and southern regions to travel long distances for referral care.