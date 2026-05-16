Tribute and Acknowledgement to Nurses in Bhutan and Around the World

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By Dr Ugyen Tshewang

Modern healthcare in Bhutan began only in the early 1960s, at a time when the country had limited health infrastructure and very few trained health professionals. A defining milestone in Bhutan’s healthcare history was achieved in 1962 when Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother, Azhi Kesang Choden Wangchuck, selected the first batch of seven young Bhutanese women for nursing training at Langjophakha Hospital. This visionary initiative laid the foundation for modern nursing and healthcare services in Bhutan.

We offer our deepest tribute and heartfelt gratitude to Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother for her far-sighted vision, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the Bhutanese people. Her noble initiative transformed countless lives and paved the way for generations of Bhutanese nurses to serve the nation with dedication, professionalism, and pride.

We also honour and remember the pioneering first batch of Bhutanese nurses trained at Langjophakha Hospital in 1962:Daw Dem; Pem Choden; Nim Dem; Choni Zangmo; Namgay Dem; Tsendra Pem; and Linchu

These courageous women became the foundation of Bhutan’s nursing profession during a period when modern healthcare services were still in their infancy. With resilience, sacrifice, and extraordinary commitment, they served the nation across hospitals and communities during the formative years of Bhutan’s healthcare system. Their dedication and pioneering spirit continue to inspire generations of nurses and healthcare professionals in Bhutan today.

From these humble beginnings, Bhutan has made remarkable progress in healthcare and nursing education. Today, Bhutan has a growing professional nursing workforce serving the nation with competence, compassion, integrity, and commitment. This transformation reflects the visionary leadership of our beloved Monarchs and the Royal Government’s steadfast investment in public health, education, and human capital development.

As healthcare systems continue to evolve globally, the future of nursing will increasingly require professionals who are technologically competent, ethical, adaptable, resilient, and globally competitive. Digital health, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, simulation-based learning, and competency-based professional education are rapidly reshaping healthcare delivery and nursing practice worldwide.

Every year on 12 May, the world commemorates International Nurses Day in honour of Florence Nightingale, affectionately remembered as “The Lady with the Lamp.” Her extraordinary legacy transformed nursing into one of the noblest and most respected professions in the world – a profession grounded in compassion, dignity, discipline, courage, and selfless service to humanity.

This year’s global theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives,” carries profound significance and urgency. At a time when the world faces growing healthcare demands, workforce shortages, emerging diseases, climate-related health challenges, and rapidly evolving healthcare systems, nurses continue to stand at the frontline of care, healing, resilience, and hope.

Nurses are the backbone of every healthcare system. In moments of illness, uncertainty, fear, and vulnerability, it is nurses who remain closest to patients and families, providing not only clinical care, but also emotional support, reassurance, comfort, dignity, and compassion. Their service extends far beyond hospitals and clinics; nurses are caregivers, educators, counsellors, leaders, and advocates for humanity.

On this important occasion, we reaffirm our collective commitment to strengthening the nursing profession, supporting nursing education and professional standards, promoting quality assurance and ethical practice, and investing in a resilient and future-ready healthcare system for Bhutan and beyond.

As Bhutan continues its journey toward a stronger and future-ready healthcare system, nurses will remain at the heart of national wellbeing, healing, and human dignity.

To all nurses, nursing educators, nursing students, and healthcare professionals — thank you for your invaluable contribution to society and humanity.

Happy International Nurses Day 2026. May you continue to serve with compassion, professionalism, courage, and excellence.

Tashi Delek.

Director

Bhutan Qualifications and Professional Certification Authority, Medical Health and Professional Council (MHPC) under Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD)