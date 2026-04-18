Restoration work at Dagachhu Hydropower crosses halfway mark after October flood

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The restoration of the hydropower project damaged by the 5th October flood has made significant progress, with 160 meters of the total 261 meters of the Water Conductor System (WCS) already completed, and works on track for completion by the end of April.

Officials at the site said, “Restoration work is in full swing with 160 meters of penstock pipe laid out of a total length of approximately 261 meters. Despite disruptions caused by rainfall in March, which halted work for about a week due to muddy road conditions preventing tippers carrying ferrules from crossing the bypass road, the overall timeline remains unaffected.”

The plant has remained out of operation since 9th October 2025, after heavy monsoon rains triggered flooding that damaged several key components of the project.

The floods severely impacted the Water Conductor System, particularly the Head Race Channel (HRC) connecting the desilter to the Head Race Tunnel, where the channel’s foundation was completely washed away. The damaged HRC is now being replaced with a steel penstock, with the contract awarded to M/s BHSL, Jigmeling. The first batch of steel penstock is expected to arrive by mid-February 2026.

In addition to the WCS restoration, slope stabilisation and protection works are also underway. Reinstatement of the downhill slope using a boulder barrier and compacted backfill has been completed.

At the 220 kV Pothead Yard, the slope was completely eroded during the flood, although its foundation remains intact. Restoration works at the site are ongoing.

Damage was also reported at the dam site last year, where the downstream gantry crane and tuff boom were swept away by the flood. Replacement works for these components are currently underway. Additionally, the cut-off wing wall at the dam and a portion of the fish ladder were damaged and will be restored after the completion of the Water Conductor System repairs.

Despite the scale of the damage, officials at the site remain confident that restoration efforts are progressing steadily and will meet the targeted deadline.