GMC and Waive Diagnostics partner to launch high-tech genetic healthcare hub

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Personalised medical screenings and advanced DNA-based health insights will soon be available in Bhutan as part of a landmark three-year collaboration. The Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority (GMCA) and Waive Diagnostics, a leading US-based healthcare technology firm specialising in AI-driven precision health, entered into a strategic partnership to establish world-class diagnostic and genetic laboratory infrastructure within the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), today.

The partnership aims to position the GMC as a regional leader in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence.

By establishing its South Asia operations in Gelephu, Waive Diagnostics will develop a state-of-the-art laboratory capable of providing advanced genetic testing. These services will utilise the company’s AI and genetic platforms to deliver healthcare that is faster, more accurate, and personalised.

Beyond clinical services, the agreement prioritises local economic development. Waive Diagnostics will launch workforce training programmes for laboratory technicians in collaboration with Pelsung.

The GMCA will facilitate these operations by providing necessary infrastructure, administrative assistance, and expedited visas and work permits for international experts.

A joint collaborative board will be formed to oversee governance and ensure the partnership’s success.

The partnership also includes plans to explore the development of National Testing Protocols and the integration of diagnostic systems with Bhutan’s National Digital Identity and Electronic Patient Information System.

All data processing, including sensitive patient health information, will strictly comply with GMC’s data protection laws.

The three-year non-binding agreement serves as a framework for future definitive contracts regarding specific financial and technical commitments.