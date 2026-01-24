MoICE reveals annual tourism statistics and speaks on airfare pricing and requirement of guides

Share Facebook

The new Annual Tourism snapshot 2025 Tashel Melong released on 23rd January 2025 reveals insightful data on tourist arrivals and annual generated revenue.

In 2025, the sector generated a direct revenue of USD 43.31 million, an increase of 49.1% over 2024 with USD 29.35 million. The revenue was only from the SDF collection and it does not include revenue from other tourism services and tourists’ spending.

The report states that Bhutan welcomed a total of 209,376 tourists in 2025 compared to 145,065 in 2024, an increase of 44.33%.

About 62% of total visitors were Indian tourists and 38% were tourists from Countries Other Than India (COTI) such as USA, China, Singapore, UK, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Germany, Australia, and Thailand.

Over 82,000 tourist visas and permits were processed by Bhutanese tour operators.

Most tourists, particularly Indians processed their permits on arrival, followed by Bhutanese tour operators with 43% of tourist visas and permits. Additionally, about 3% was processed by tourists themselves.

A total of 14 PR and Sales Representatives were engaged in key source markets to promote Bhutan aggressively through strategic interventions. Public Relations (PR) and Sales Representative agencies help increase attractiveness and visibility for Bhutan.

On Airfare and Mandatory Guide requirement

A significant problem in Bhutan’s tourism policy lies in the expensive airfare prices.

During the press conference, MoICE Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said that the airfare pricing is being discussed repeatedly.

“We are in talks with Druk Air who are currently discussing matters for ‘dynamic pricing’. This matter has also been discussed in the parliament and before we also have given airfare subsidies as a means to reduce international rates to the prices of SAARC countries but we couldn’t proceed with that idea and a discussion wasn’t reached due to budgetary concerns,” said Lyonpo.

When asked about whether the government plans to give some leeway and freedom for tourists to travel without guides, the officials responded that one of the main attractions in Bhutan is its people and that guides serve as necessary individuals in advancing Bhutan’s tourism brand.

The Director of the Department of Tourism Damcho Rinzin said, “We have something called the Bhutan Tourism Monitor and a survey is conducted among tourists leaving Bhutan. When asked, “What is your top experience in Bhutan?” The number one answer they give is “Bhutanese people”. Our guides are briefed and trained well to serve the needs and interests of the tourists.”

“For example, if they want some freedom to explore, the guides are briefed to let tourists enjoy local shops and areas,” he added.

The Chairperson of the Guide Association of Bhutan Garab Dorji said that we can represent Bhutan much better and for that, we need excellent guides to improve Bhutan’s brand.

He said, “Most people believe that not having a guide is much better due to reduced costs. Tourists and backpackers usually opt for cheaper options by reducing transport and lodging costs but since we have a smaller number of tourists visiting each year, it wouldn’t be great for the country in the long-term.”

“If we were to receive a million or more than half a million tourists each year, we could opt for allocating guides to specific places like in the east, or in monasteries but we cannot get rid of guides since it will affect the country in the long run,” he added.