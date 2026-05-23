Govt seeks ratification of ICAO amendments to enhance Bhutan’s global aviation role

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The government has sought parliamentary approval for ratification of amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, with the aim of strengthening Bhutan’s participation in global aviation governance and expanding its representation within the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The proposal was introduced in the National Assembly on 18th May 2026 by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, as the Member In-Charge of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Amendment).

Presenting the motion, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung informed the House that the amendments relate to Articles 50 (a) and 56 of the Chicago Convention, adopted during the 39th ICAO Assembly in 2016.

He said the revisions propose increasing the ICAO Council membership from 36 to 40 under Article 50 (a) and expanding the Air Navigation Commission from 19 to 21 members under Article 56, with the objective of broadening representation of Contracting States and strengthening technical expertise in international civil aviation governance.

Bhutan ratified the Chicago Convention on 17th May 1989, the Minister noted, adding that approval of the amendments would improve the country’s prospects for representation in both the ICAO Council and the Air Navigation Commission, thereby enabling greater participation in global civil aviation decision-making.

Outlining the expected benefits, he said ratification would allow Bhutan to access enhanced technical guidance and engage more actively in ICAO bodies, ensuring closer alignment of national aviation policies with global best practices and emerging standards.

He further stated that the changes would strengthen Bhutan’s aviation safety framework, improve operational efficiency, and support regulatory standardization, with benefits extending to airlines, passengers, and airport operations.

On broader implications, Lyonpo highlighted that stronger international aviation cooperation would facilitate growth in trade, tourism, and connectivity through expanded air routes and improved global links, contributing to economic development.

He also noted that ratification would enhance Bhutan’s potential for greater influence in ICAO decision-making processes, while reflecting the country’s commitment to multilateral governance reforms and reinforcing regional and bilateral cooperation in aviation safety and regulation.

The Minister added that the amendments are institutional in nature and do not require any changes to Bhutan’s existing aviation laws or administrative procedures.

The motion was seconded by the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bji-Kartshog-Uesu constituency, Lhendup Wangdi, who supported the proposed ratification and said it would strengthen Bhutan’s engagement in international aviation frameworks and improve participation in global standard-setting processes.

Following deliberations, the National Assembly referred the Convention to the Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee for further review, directing it to submit its report for the Third Reading on 27th May 2026.