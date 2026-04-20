His Majesty, Her Majesty, and Their Royal Highnesses were in Gelephu for the five-day 6th GMC Volunteer Programme

Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses attended 6th GMC Volunteer Programme

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The 6th Gelephu Mindfulness City Volunteer Programme concluded on 14 April 2026.

Running from April 10 to 14, the programme brought together over 8,100 volunteers from across Bhutanese society including monks and devotees, farmers and villagers, government ministries, district administrations, businesses, and Bhutanese living in Australia. Work over the five days covered clearing of habitat areas, removal of invasive species, land development around the central park, bush clearing at the riverside and wetland parks, and site clearing at the first 34 of 108 planned Janchub Chorten sites.

His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, and Her Royal Highness Sonam Yangden Wangchuck were in Gelephu for the duration of the five-day programme. At its conclusion, His Majesty granted Tokha to the volunteers.

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