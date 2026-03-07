RBP warns of new trend of drug trafficking through cargo consignments

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Cannabis hidden in gym equipment and compressors; eight arrested as Bhutan used as transit route

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has detected an emerging trend in drug trafficking through international cargo consignments, with eight individuals arrested so far this year in connection with two cases.

According to police, cannabis was concealed inside ordinary items such as gym equipment pipes and air compressor machines and transported through air cargo, courier, and postal services via Paro airport.

Investigations indicate that the consignments originated from Thailand and were routed through Bhutan, with the drugs believed to be ultimately intended for Assam, India.

RBP said that trafficking networks appear to be exploiting Bhutan as a transit route.

Police clarified that referencing countries involved relates only to individuals with criminal intent and should not be interpreted as implicating citizens in general.

As per RBP, individuals across the border are placing orders for consignments using the names and addresses of Bhutanese individuals. Once the packages arrive in Bhutan, they are collected by Bhutanese individuals and later transported across the border.

Two such cases have been recorded this year.

The first case was registered on 13th February 2026, when three Bhutanese individuals two men and one woman were arrested after cannabis was discovered concealed inside gym equipment.

The second case was recorded on 25th February 2026, when five individuals three Bhutanese and two Indian nationals were arrested in connection with another consignment containing concealed cannabis inside air compressor and bean cans.

Officials from RBP said that in both cases, information was received from customs officials after individuals arrived at postal offices to collect courier packages.

The investigations are ongoing, and police say it is still too early to identify the main individuals behind the trafficking network.

RBP said traffickers are increasingly misusing courier and postal services to transport drugs by concealing them in everyday goods.

In some instances, Bhutanese citizens’ names, addresses, and Taxpayer Numbers (TPN) are used to receive parcels. While some individuals may be unaware their details are being used, others may be offered financial incentives to receive or forward shipments.

Trafficking operations are also often coordinated through online platforms and messaging applications.

Under Bhutan’s Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act 2015, receiving, transporting, storing, or facilitating the movement of narcotic drugs constitutes a serious offence and carries severe penalties.

RBP said it is strengthening monitoring of courier and postal consignments in coordination with the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) and other agencies.

Police have also called on air cargo operators, courier companies, and postal service providers to enhance screening of shipments.

RBP has requested the public not to receive parcels on behalf of unknown individuals or allow their address, phone number, or TPN to be used for shipments.

RBP also urged people to verify the legitimacy of international parcels and report suspicious packages or requests to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, RBP statistics show that drug-related offences remain a concern nationwide.

A total of 1,860 drug cases were registered in 2024, which slightly declined to 1,750 cases in 2025.

As of 4th March 2026, 292 cases have already been recorded.

Among the divisions, NDOVD Thimphu recorded the highest number of cases, with 747 cases in 2024, 553 in 2025, and 91 cases so far this year. Phuntsholing division also reported high numbers, with 415 cases in 2024, rising to 504 in 2025, and 119 cases recorded by early March 2026.

Police say the new trafficking methods highlight the need for increased vigilance from authorities, service providers, and the public to prevent Bhutan from being misused as a transit point for illicit drugs.