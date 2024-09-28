Share Facebook

The Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) marks an important moment in Bhutan’s journey towards sustainable development, economic self-reliance, and a future that embraces both tradition and modernity.

As we gather to celebrate innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, intellect and technological advancements, it is crucial to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that define Bhutan’s innovation landscape.

Bhutan, stands at a crossroads.

Our youth, who are the largest demographic group, are educated, increasingly tech-savvy, and brimming with potential. They hold the key to unlocking new opportunities in fields ranging from technology and knowledge to business and the economy of the future.

However, we are losing them in numbers to migration and are unable to tap this demographic dividend. It is critical Bhutan create an economy to give our youth opportunities.

But we must recognize that innovation is not only about creating high-tech solutions, high paying jobs or disruptive technologies. In Bhutan, innovation must also be about balancing progress with sustainability, ensuring that our environment, culture, and Bhutanese values are not compromised in the name of development.

The Bhutan Innovation Forum is not just a platform for the few; it is a space for collective growth and a testament to the importance of collaboration between government, people, the private sector, and international partners.

In the spirit of BIF our policymakers must continue to provide enabling environments that foster innovation—be it through investment in infrastructure, digital literacy, or business-friendly policies. Equally, innovators and entrepreneurs must rise to the challenge, daring to think differently, and working to solve local challenges with global impact.

This forum is more than an event; it is a commitment to the future. If Bhutan is to thrive in the 21st century, innovation must be woven into the fabric of our society, and we must ensure that it serves as a tool for inclusive growth, environmental conservation, preservation of our unique identity, a future for our youth and the strengthening of our country.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglass