2,995 candidates for 1,200 slots in Bhutan Civil Service Examination

A total of 2,995 candidates will be appearing for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) this year up from last year’s 2,014 candidates.

These candidates will compete across four categories: General Category (PGDE, Administrative Service, Finance Service), BE.d Category (B.Ed. Dzongkha, B.Ed. Primary and B.Ed. Secondary), Dzongkha category, and Technical Category.

RCSC has released the schedule for the Main Examination (written examination) of the BCSE 2024, set to take place from 3 to 5 October 2024. Paper I on 3 October, followed by Paper II on 4 October, and Paper III on 5 October.

The examination structure varies according to the different categories of candidates. For the General Category, Paper I will assess candidates on Dzongkha, while Paper II will cover English and General Knowledge, and Paper III will focus on Bhutan’s socio-political institutions and socio-economic development since 1961.

Candidates in the Technical Category will have Paper I assess Dzongkha and General Knowledge, with Paper II as general subject knowledge paper or a Nursing Subject paper (for BSc Nursing), and Paper III focusing on subject specialization.

For B.Ed graduates, the examination structure differs slightly: the first paper will test Dzongkha language skills, the second will assess English language, and the third will be the Teacher Aptitude Test. This structure is specifically designed to evaluate candidates’ readiness and competence for teaching roles within Bhutan’s education system, ensuring they are well-prepared to take on educational responsibilities.

55 candidates will be selected for Administrative Services, 40 for Finance Service, and 31 for Legal Service (Technical Service). Additionally, 272 candidates will be chosen for PGDE, 370 for B.Ed (General Primary Teacher and Science Teacher), and 435 for Technical Service positions.

Out of the 2,995 candidates appearing for BCSE, 1,200 candidates will be selected for civil service positions.