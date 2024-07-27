Couple and sister commit Nu 1.1 mn worth burglary involving four vegetable stalls

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On July 17, a married couple and the wife’s sister are being accused of orchestrating a burglary targeting four nearby vegetable stalls along Chunzom Highway. The scheme was a family affair: the husband was the son of one stall owner, his wife was the daughter of another stall, and her sister completed the trio. The following morning, the theft was uncovered when it was discovered that all four vegetable stalls, each owned by different individuals, had been burgled through the vegetable store room wall they had broken.

While complaining, the aggrieved vegetable vendors shared that they closed their stalls at around 7:30 pm on 17 July, and went home. However, when they returned the following morning, they found their stalls had been robbed.

With no suspect, the investigation team of South Thimphu Police Station (STPS), along with the forensic team, visited the place of occurrence (POO) which was located 18km away from the PS, for further investigation.

The investigation team looked for possible traces of evidence at the spot but nothing was found. Nearby residents were questioned and a search was conducted in the suspected house, but nothing was found.

Police then informed all the vegetable stalls within Thimphu and nearby to be alert and inform them if any suspicious sellers visit. Interestingly, the three robbers on the following day went to sell the stolen items to the Hejo vegetable stall, Thimphu.

One of the vegetable owner swiftly reported to the police, and they took action by arresting them.

A cash amounting to Nu 12,000 was confiscated on the spot along with the stolen items. The stolen items have been returned to the respective owners.

Upon interrogation, the robbers were identified as the son and daughters of two of the vegetable stall owners. The four-vegetable stall owners had no idea or could never even imagine that the three would be the ones behind the robbery.

The robbers confessed to stealing from the vegetable stalls. The accused husband had driven his mother’s car to carry out the burglary.

As per the complainants, they lost almost Nu 1.1 million worth items that night. Various items included chugo (dry cheese), me-khu, zaw, tobaccos, gas cylinder and a gold ring too.

Police officials shared that in incidents like these, it would have more helpful if the vegetable owners had installed CCTV cameras. Therefore, the police are advising the private business owners to install CCTV cameras for their own safety and security, and also evidence can be captured in the CCTV footage.