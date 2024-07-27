MoAL aims to revitalize Samrang Mega Farm

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Samrang Mega Farm, established to boost livestock production, has faced challenges, including declining activity and disease outbreaks. The farm, spanning 800 acres, initially included 123 cows, 15,000 birds, 138 goats, and 32 fish ponds. However, issues such as foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and water contamination have impacted operations.

As of July 2024, the farm houses 16,368 birds, producing around 6,000 eggs per day. This number is expected to increase to 10,500 eggs per day as more birds mature.

The farm currently has 84 cows, heifers, and calves, down from the initial 123 due to disease outbreaks and the disposal of less productive animals. The farm’s fish production has been hindered by water contamination from coal. Efforts are underway to explore alternative water sources to resume operations in all 32 ponds. The goat farm has been recommended for closure due to high mortality rates and disease outbreaks.

MoAL Minister Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho said, “The ministry, recognizing the potential of the Samrang Farm, plans to provide support through the Economic Stimulus Plan, with approximately Nu 40 million allocated for revitalization efforts. This includes: Establishing a hatchery to supply broiler day-old chicks (DOCs) and parent stock for broiler DOC production. Initiating a 100-sow piggery to boost domestic pork production. Constructing a blast freezer and cold storage to maintain the cold chain for livestock products. Collaborating with the Gewog Administration to find alternative water sources for fish production.”

MoAL also plans to establish large-scale, high-tech pig breeding farms in Samrang and Samtse, with facilities for farm biosecurity and automatic feeding systems. These farms are expected to produce approximately 8,400 piglets annually, contributing an additional 300 MT of pork.

Additionally, BLDC has signed an MoU with Gyalsung Academy to aggregate livestock products, providing a steady demand for products from Samrang Farm and aiding its revitalization.