Govt to address Boxcut at Trongsa-Gelephu Highway and slides at Rinchending check post

One major concern over the past few roadblocks has been that roadblocks in Boxcut were mainly caused by landslides which is further amplified during rainy seasons. This has posed a high risk to travelers every monsoon.

Although, Department of Surface Transport (DoST) conducted a detailed geotechnical study to identify countermeasures such as construction of bypass or half-tunneling on the same mountain, it has proven to be nearly impossible.

The study revealed that Boxcut lies on highly fractured phyllite rock which are soft rocks with significant subsurface flow and are further exacerbated by heavy rainfall

The only feasible solution involved a combination of profiling the landslide, anchoring the area, integrated drainage systems, and bioengineering measures, estimated to cost around Nu. 2.061 billion.

Even with this investment, complete mitigation is not guaranteed. The whole areas is essentially sliding down.

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bdr Gurung, shared, “Keeping mountain roads open to traffic is challenging, especially when traversing fragile geological formations. Such is the case at the infamous Boxcut on Trongsa-Gelephu Highway.”

“Approximately 15km from Gelephu, Box-cut is one of Bhutan’s largest landslides and DoST has stationed machinery near the landslide to clear debris as it occurs, spending about Nu 25.5 million over the last two five-year plans. Despite these efforts, keeping the road open remains a formidable task,” Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung added.

To avoid “patching a sinking ship”, the department, with funding from the Green Climate Fund, has initiated a study for constructing a bypass road from Gelephu Tsachu area.

This new 19.3km route, estimated to cost Nu 2.087 billion, will avoid five other landslides including Serkem and Ossey in addition to the Boxcut landslide. This new route aims to provide a safer and more reliable alternative, ensuring continuous connectivity for the Trongsa-Gelephu Highway.

Further, Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay said that the Rinchending Integrated Check Post (ICP) above Phuntsholing too, is a major landslide prone area and has the potential to disrupt the ICP.

Lyonchhen shared that MoIT has already conducted a preliminary survey to have a by-pass incase the ICP is threatened by the landslide. He said that these is not only a threat to the travelers, but also to the economy, as government has spent a huge amount of budget for the Rinchending ICP.