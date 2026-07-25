Support parents for children’s wellbeing

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Recent data from the PEMA Secretariat and Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) show increasing demand for support.

The PEMA Helpline received more than 2,065 calls, while 869 people accessed counselling services, with mental health challenges, marital issues and gender-based violence being among the most common concerns.

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) and UNICEF are implementing the Helping Adolescents Thrive (HAT) programme in 166 schools through counsellors and wellbeing focal teachers.

To date, the programme has supported 7,298 male and 12,222 female caregivers and around 252 caregivers have sought support from school counsellors. Their concerns ranged from children’s academic and behavioural challenges to emotional and mental health among others.

At health facilities, routine maternal mental health screening helped identify common concerns including anxiety, depression, social challenges and psychological distress among mothers and were referred to support services where needed.

“Mental health plays an important role in a child’s learning, growth, and overall wellbeing. When students have good mental health, they are better able to focus in class, manage their emotions, build healthy relationships, solve problems, and reach their full potential,” Minister for Education and Skills Development, Yeezang D Thapa said. “It also helps them grow into responsible, caring, and ethical individuals who can make positive contributions to their communities and the nation’s development.”

The growing demand for family-focused mental health support is reinforced by a new study published in The Lancet Global Health, which shows that investing in caregivers can significantly improve caregiver wellbeing and child development outcomes.

The study examined Bhutan’s implementation of UNICEF’s Caring for the Caregiver programme, delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Skills Development in Punakha, Tsirang and Trashigang. The programme equips parents and caregivers with skills to manage stress, strengthen resilience and provide nurturing care for children.

The study found that caregivers who participated reported improved mental health, reduced stress, greater confidence in parenting, stronger social support networks, and better relationships with their children. The findings also reinforce the focus of the nationwide OnMyMind campaign, which places parents and caregivers at the centre of children’s mental health.