Drug-related offences drop in first 6 months of 2026

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Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) crime statistics for the first half of 2026 reveal a significant shift in the country’s drug-related offences, with total cases dropping by 13 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the latest half-yearly report, drug-related offences fell from 819 cases in 2025 to 713 cases in 2026. The decline was mainly driven by fewer cases of substance abuse, which dropped from 650 to 584, while illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances also declined from 157 to 113 cases.

However, illegal trafficking and possession of cannabis and its derivatives increased, with trafficking cases rising from 3 to 13 and possession cases increasing from 3 to 10.

The report also highlights major changes in the types of drugs seized. Cannabis seizures recorded a staggering 1,900 percent increase, rising from 2,371.82 grams in 2025 to 47,427.89 grams in 2026. In contrast, brown sugar seizures fell sharply by 99.7 percent, dropping from 29,061.05 grams to just 80.17 grams.

Among other substances, SP+ capsule seizures increased by 4 percent to 103,894 capsules from 99,904, while hashish seizures more than doubled from 223 grams to 505.34 grams. Significant reductions were recorded in Corex, which fell by 78 percent from 1,402.5 ml to 313.37 ml, and N10 tablets, which declined by 59 percent from 1,476 tablets to 603. Thinner seizures rose slightly by 5 percent, while dendrite and correction fluid seizures declined by 75 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Arrests also declined by 13 percent, falling from 1,583 in 2025 to 1,373 in 2026. Youth involvement showed a positive trend, with arrests of those under 18 dropping from 164 to 118 and arrests in the 18–25 age group falling from 675 to 538. Arrests of those aged above 25 also declined from 744 to 717. Males continued to account for the overwhelming majority of arrests, with 1,286 males and 87 females arrested in 2026.

Geographically, Phuentsholing Police Station remained the main hotspot for drug-related offences, with cases increasing from 227 to 249. The Narcotic Drugs and Law Enforcement Unit in Thimphu handled 194 cases, down from 243 the previous year, while Gelephu Police Station recorded a sharp decline from 91 to 38 cases.

According to the RBP, the sharp rise in cannabis seizures reflects stronger enforcement measures. The overall decline in drug offences was attributed to stronger collaboration with the PEMA Secretariat and other drug task forces, public awareness campaigns, intensified patrols and random inspections which reduced the accessibility of drugs.