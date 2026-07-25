His Majesty grants Dhar

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His Majesty The King granted Dhar to promote 16 officers from the Royal Bhutan Army, Royal Bodyguards, and Royal Bhutan Police from the rank of Lt. Colonel to the rank of Colonel, in a ceremony held at the Tashichhodzong on 22 July 2026.

The officers are: Front Row (L-R): Colonel Karma Tenzin, Colonel Dechey Dorji, Colonel Tshewang Galley, Colonel (Dr) Chhoden, Colonel Kinley Wangchuk, Colonel Kuenzang H Wangchuk (DNY), Colonel Kencho Gyeltshen, Colonel Sangey Wangchuk.

Back Row (L-R): Colonel Thuji Rabgay, Colonel Choki Phuntsho, Colonel Yeshay Tenzin Phuntsho, Colonel Kinley Tenzin (DNY), Colonel Chador Namgay, Colonel Ugyen Kelzang, Colonel Tshering Dorji, Colonel Dorji Gyeltshen.