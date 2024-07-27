DeSuup volunteers to donate 700 units of blood to support Bhutanese cancer patients in Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata

Share Facebook

De-suung has launched a significant blood donation drive to support Bhutanese cancer patients undergoing treatment in Kolkata, India. This initiative reflects His Majesty The King’s ongoing care for Bhutanese citizens worldwide and the De-suung commitment to national service.

The De-suung headquarters is working to secure approximately 700 units of blood for the Tata Medical Centre. The DeSuups, will be dispatched in groups of around 40. One unit is 350 ml of blood.

The first batch of 41 DeSuups departed for Kolkata following a thorough medical screening and successfully donated the blood yesterday.

The drive addresses a critical issue: the severe shortage of blood faced by Bhutanese patients, especially those battling leukemia, at the Tata Medical Centre (TMC) in Kolkata.

Lt General Batoo Tshering, Chairman of the De-suung Executive Council, expressed his pride in the young volunteers who have taken on this important task. “I am incredibly proud of these young individuals,” he said, further adding, “Their dedication and willingness to contribute make them valuable assets to our community.”

The Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk remarked, “De-suung represents the highest ideals of our nation, showcasing courage and an unwavering sense of community. They have consistently stood strong whenever the nation needed them.” He also conveyed profound gratitude to His Majesty The King for the extraordinary Royal Kidu, which will greatly benefit patients in urgent need of blood transfusions abroad.

Colonel Sisir Chettri, officer on Special Duty, De-suung Headquarter praising the DeSuups who have elevated the service beyond their mandates, commented, “Donating blood is like giving a piece of your heart to someone in need.”

Each year, around 1,200 Bhutanese patients, predominantly cancer patients, are sent to the leading cancer treatment facility. Despite the government’s annual funding of Nu 350 million to cover their medical expenses, the challenge of securing enough blood remains.

Ugyen, a 39-year-old volunteer, shared his reflections on being part of this noble cause. “It’s a tremendous honor to contribute to this important initiative,” he said, and added, “Donating blood and witnessing, firsthand, the struggle of our people with blood shortages has given us a profound sense of satisfaction, both practically and spiritually.”

He also noted that for some of his fellow DeSuups, this trip is a significant milestone. “Many of us are experiencing international travel and train journeys for the first time. This isn’t just about the greater cause; it’s also an invaluable experience and exposure for those who haven’t had the chance to explore beyond Bhutan,” Ugyen added.

Additionally, discussions are underway with Drukair to arrange for possible flights to accommodate the volunteers on their return journey from Kolkata, should there be available empty seats.

TMC has been struggling with an overwhelming demand for blood transfusions, often exacerbated by the fact that many patients have limited family support while in Kolkata. To tackle this urgent need, De-suung, in collaboration with the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General in Kolkata, has organized a large-scale blood donation campaign.

As per Colonel Sisir Chettri, nearly 1,000 DeSuup volunteers have eagerly signed up for this noble cause and will travel to Kolkata to donate blood.

The De-suung headquarters, along with the Ministry of Health and His Majesty’s Kidu Medical Service, will oversee the testing of potential donors in Bhutan to ensure that only eligible volunteers participate.

The Royal Bhutanese Consulate General will assist with logistics, including accommodation and meals, while the blood bank at TMC is ready to manage up to 40 donors per day.

De-suung is dedicated to maintaining high standards of discipline and safety throughout the campaign. The volunteers’ meticulous training and preparation will ensure a smooth operation, providing much-needed support to Bhutanese patients in urgent need of blood transfusions.

On behalf of His Majesty’s Secretariat, De-suung, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, the Consulate General in Kolkata, and the Ministries of Health and Finance, HE Laytsho Lopen of the Zhung Dratshang expressed gratitude to the volunteer DeSuups. Laytsho Lopen remarked. “We hope this initiative brings relief to our patients and helps them return home in good health.”

The blood donation program will proceed as each batch consists of 41 DeSuups. The first batch will return to Thimphu on 28 July while the second batch will depart from Thimphu on 29 July. On 30 July, the second batch will also participate in the blood donation efforts in Kolkata, continuing the program’s routine.

The DeSuups received heartfelt blessings from Laytsho Lopen before departing for Kolkata with Health Minister and Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering of the Royal Bhutan Army saw them off from Thimphu.