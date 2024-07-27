MoAL lists initiatives to boost Khamtey rice cultivation

Share Facebook

In recent years, farmers cultivating Khamtey rice, a delicacy, have faced significant challenges, including irrigation issues and human-wildlife conflicts. The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) has responded with a series of initiatives aimed at supporting these farmers and ensuring the continued production of this indigenous rice variety.

MoAL Minister Younten Phuntsho said, “The Farm Machinery Corporation Limited (FMCL) and the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) have been pivotal in promoting Khamtey rice. Commercial production began under the Phuntshothang Agriculture Rehabilitation Program (PARP) in 2016. A Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2023 between FMCL and FCBL focuses on production, promotion, distribution, and marketing. This collaboration has encouraged farmers to cultivate Khamtey rice, with FCBL launching the ‘Drukgi Khamtey’ variety for commercial sale in 2024.”

“The Omshari Landmark Irrigation Project, completed in Pemathang Gewog, Samdrupjongkhar, has significantly boosted Khamtey production. The project, provides irrigation to over 1,050 acres of land, benefiting 314 households. Additional support comes from the Chukarpo Irrigation System, which aids 136 households with 428 acres of land,” Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho added.

The Minister said that to address human-wildlife conflicts, the government has installed 2 kilometers of chain-link fencing in Pemathang Gewog, protecting 170 acres of paddy land for 98 households. MoAL has distributed Khamtey rice seeds to farmers in Dagana and Tsirang to expand cultivation to other regions.

In the future, MoAL plans to construct a 5-kilometre irrigation scheme in Phuntshothang under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), providing irrigation for 150 acres and benefiting 75 households. This project, estimated to cost Nu 26 million, will be funded by the Bhutan For Life (BFL) initiative.

Lyonpo said, “An allocation of Nu 303 million has been earmarked for chain-link fencing under the 13th FYP, with Nu 97 million specifically for paddy fields. This is separate from allocations by the local government.”

A national crop and livestock insurance scheme is proposed to cover losses due to wildlife, natural calamities, pests, diseases, and climate change. The scheme will prioritize crops, such as paddy, maize, and potatoes. Ongoing research aims to improve Khamtey rice yields and resistance to pests, diseases, and climate change, with plans to continue these efforts in the 13th FYP.

MoAL is exploring the possibility of obtaining GI certification for Khamtey rice, leveraging its unique Bhutanese origin to create a niche market.

Plans include supporting farmers with land development projects to improve terracing for better mechanization. Nu 180 million has been allocated for sustainable land development under the ministry’s 13th FYP. FMCL will receive financial support to enhance rice production and marketing, with Khamtey rice identified as a key variety for promotion.