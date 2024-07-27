Nu 300 mn for international school and Nu 800 million for 5 specialized schools

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

During the 6th Meet-the-Press Session, the Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, elaborated that Nu 300 million is allocated to build international schools, which is primarily aimed at improving the education system in Bhutan. This indicates a significant transformation in the country’s education system.

“We aim to give the students a world-class education so that they do not have to travel to foreign countries,” said the Education Minister.

She added, “One of the main reasons for us to come up with this plan is the Gelephu Mindfulness City, where many foreign experts will be coming for the project along with their school-going children. Thus, we concluded that we need international schools in our country for them as well.”

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said that the location of these schools is being discussed with a focus on places that are easily accessible, and other factors that will help to come up with this school easily.

She also stated that if the plan succeeds then it will benefit the country as a whole. Specifically, Bhutanese teachers will gain the opportunity to experience teaching in an international school setting.

Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, said that apart from the plans to start the specialized school in Yonphula, there are plans to start four more specialized schools focusing on STEM, Music and Arts, TVET, and Sports.

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) aims to start these four schools to align with the interests of individual students and support them in achieving their goals.

Furthermore, during the 6th Meet-the-Press Session, Lyonpo also mentioned the places allocated for these schools.

“Starting such schools will help students to bring out their creativity, enhance their innovative skills, and improve their critical thinking,” Lyonpo said, and further added, “There are Class 12 pass-outs who wish to join colleges, while some Class 12 pass-outs have an interest in starting work. Through these specialized schools, we hope to help and support them.”

Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa informed that the STEM school has been planned to start in Drukgyel School (Paro), Music and Art school, and Sports schools have not been finalized yet as discussions are ongoing.

TVET school will start in Tama (Zhemgang) as MoESD has found a school that has been closed and is vacant.

She said the remaining schools will be started in already existing structures that are vacant or in existing schools.