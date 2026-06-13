Nu 2.36 billion in audit recoveries remain unresolved

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The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed concern over the growing volume of unresolved audit recoveries, and called for stronger inter-agency coordination to ensure timely follow-up and enforcement of pending cases.

The PAC presented its review report on the Annual Audit Report (AAR) 2024–2025 and the follow-up on review reports from 2010 to 2024.

According to the committee’s observations, out of the total unresolved balance of Nu 2.36 billion (bn) accumulated across Annual Audit Reports from 2010 to 2024, 87 cases worth Nu 446.127 million (mn) are currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In addition, 102 cases amounting to Nu 368.059 mn relate to pending enforcement of court judgments, indicating that even cases where legal proceedings have concluded remain unresolved in terms of actual recovery.

The committee further noted that five cases worth Nu 1.786 mn involve defendants who are missing, have absconded, and remain at large.

The PAC observed with serious concern that such cases are recurring every year and are likely to remain a continuous and growing challenge if systemic issues are not addressed urgently.

According to the committee, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which is mandated to pursue legal recovery and enforcement of these cases, continues to face a significant shortage of qualified legal officers.

The committee stated that this capacity gap directly hampers the timely follow-up of pending cases, resulting in prolonged delays and the accumulation of unresolved balances year after year.

To address the issue, the PAC recommended that the government establish a clear framework for regular inter-agency coordination meetings involving the Royal Audit Authority (RAA), the OAG, and the Office of the Cabinet Affairs and Strategic Coordination (OCASC).

The PAC said such a mechanism would help systematically review the status of pending cases and ensure timely follow-through on audit recoveries.