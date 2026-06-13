Bhutanese man extradited from Perth over assault and property damage charges

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A 38-year-old Bhutanese man has been extradited from Perth, Western Australia after failing to appear in court on assault and property damage charges.

The case dates back to April 2025, when police were called to a disturbance at a home in Scullin in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).

Following initial investigations, the man was charged with aggravated common assault and aggravated property damage.

He was granted bail and was due to appear in court in May 2025 but failed to attend the hearing, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Earlier this week, authorities located the man while he was attempting to leave Australia. He was intercepted by officers from the Australian Border Force.

ACT Policing subsequently sought his extradition from Western Australia. The man was then flown back to the ACT and scheduled to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, 12 June 2026.