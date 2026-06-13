HH Je Khenpo to administer Kathrid Empowerment and Kyilchog Dorji Threngwa

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The Prime Minister’s Office announced that His Holiness the Je Khenpo has consented to administer the sacred Kathrid Empowerment and the Kyilchog Dorji Threngwa. This follows the earlier announcement made during the Kyilchog Dorji Threngwa Empowerment at Autshog Genzin Dratshang, that a similar empowerment would also be conducted in the western region.

“Upon the humble request submitted on behalf of the nation and the people, His Holiness has agreed to bestow the initiation, transmission, and pith instructions (Kathrid), encompassing both the visual transmissions and the oral lineages passed directly from master to disciple. This rare and precious occasion is of immense spiritual significance, ensuring the continuity and preservation of the unbroken sacred lineages,” said the PMO.

It is of utmost importance that both aspects of the Kathrid transmission are received and preserved in their complete and authentic form.

“The Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on behalf of the nation and people of Bhutan, respectfully requested His Holiness the Je Khenpo to bestow these supreme transmissions and empowerments. With his deep wisdom and compassionate vision grounded in truth, His Holiness graciously accepted the request.”

His Holiness will elucidate the profound outer, inner, and secret meanings of the teachings, bridging the wisdom of the great masters of the past with the understanding of the present-day assembly. By receiving these sacred instructions directly from His Holiness, the purity and integrity of the lineage will remain untainted and firmly preserved for future generations, said the PMO.

The sacred transmissions will consist of two principal components. One is Kathrid Empowerment (Pith Instructions), and another is Kyilchog Dorji Threngwa (Mandala Ritual of the Vajra Garland)

The total duration is 33 days starting from 14 June with the venue at Kuenselphodrang, Thimphu.

In consideration of the large number of devotees and participants expected to attend, separate venues have been arranged on different days to facilitate the smooth conduct of the empowerment and transmissions.

The Kathrid Empowerment sessions will be held in Paro and the Kyilchog Dorji Threngwa rituals will be conducted at Punakha Dzong.