Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche and Matthieu Ricard talk Mindfulness

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a Special Administrative Region is built on Bhutan’s reputation for stability and peace. As a Vajrayana kingdom, GMC’s vision of mindful living in the 21st century is guided by a profound spiritual heritage.

On the question of what is mindfulness, Dzongsar Jamyang Khyentse Rinpoche, a renowned Buddhist leader, scholar, filmmaker and writer shared that mindfulness is recognition that there is mind and training oneself to be conscious of thoughts and emotions. This was delivered during the first session of Bhutan Innovation forum, which dwelled on Mindfulness and Compassion: A vision for peace and prosperity.

Rinpoche shared that when we talk about mindfulness, we have to talk about the mind. The need to pay attention to the mind and not ignore it. The next we need to know is that others have mind too. When we know that others have mind, then we will know that others have opinion.

“We take for granted that we have mind, but actually we don’t think deep enough. Mind has a certain ability, something so unique. Let’s say if I’m losing my temper or I’m getting excited, I can train myself to be conscious of that. And you may ask me, what’s part of that? What’s so big deal? This is a very big deal, because when you are conscious of whatever your mind is thinking, there are less chances of you being worked up,fanatical, or polarized”.

He shared a personal anecdote about his spiritual master asking him about the mind.

“One day, my teacher Khyentse Rinpoche summoned me and I went. I didn’t know what he was going to ask. He said, Do you have a head? I looked left and right as I didn’t know what he was up to, so I said, Yes. Then he said, Where? Then again, I look right and left and I said here. Then, he kept on asking questions like, do you have feet? Do you have hands on and so forth. Suddenly he asked, Do you have mind? And then I mindlessly said, Yes. Then he asked me, Where? That question being asked was not necessarily for an answer, because getting the answer was not the point. I sometimes wish that, in today’s world, if kids are being asked the same question, it would really benefit”.

He emphasized on the complexity and dilution of the concept of mindfulness, highlighting its hijacking and misrepresentation in modern society.

He shared that the phenomenon of mindfulness has been so much hijacked and diluted that we don’t even know what people are talking about these days. Then, the language barriers on how much of the word mindfulness is given justice, translated from Sanskrit.

“I don’t know whether there is any phenomenon about mind that is mutually agreed between West and East or between scientists and Buddhist but mindfulness is not really a need. It is not really an end, it’s not really the goal for Buddhism but, it is a means. I mean, if a Buddhist, if the ultimate goal of Buddhist is to be mindful all the time, does it sound fun?”

Further, Matthieu Ricard, a famous philosopher and Buddhist monk said one of the founders of Western psychology, William James said, if you could educate, attention would be education per excellence. So basically, mindfulness is about being aware. So, in the west now, they define non-judgmental attention to the present moment.

However, Matthieu said for a Buddhist, Mindfulness is also about how does it compare with the teachings of the Buddha. Is it ethical or not? Does it benefit others or harm others? And then you have to be mindful of the antidote, patience, against excitement, benevolence, against hatred, and so forth.

“So that’s quite different from non judgmental. So if you are full of hatred, right? You should be judgmental. This is not good for anyone. So in that sense, Buddhism mindfulness is a broader spectrum, and so the risk is to fall into educated mindfulness and enterprise so that they work more without being stressed,” he added.

He highlighted the importance of mind training and the power of the mind in transforming personal experiences and the world. The need for a balanced approach to economic development, considering financial, environmental, and social well-being.

He said that there are four Immeasurable, altruism, benevolence, compassion, and equanimity which are important while cultivating mindfulness as a skill to improve personal and global well-being. And the need for consideration of future generations and the importance of balancing short-term and long-term perspectives in decision-making.