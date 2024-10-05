Reimagining Bhutanese education with diverse course additions

Share Facebook

At the Bhutan Innovation Forum, one of the recurring discussions was held about how Bhutan can strike a balance between embracing globalization by preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Oznur Bell, CEO of Constructor Knowledge and Chancellor of CUB, provided an insightful perspective on how Bhutan can address the challenges in the field of education.

“Many of the motivation that gives students traveling from another corner of the world is because of globalization,” said Oznur, highlighting how globalization has opened doors to international opportunities, collaboration, and growth for students worldwide.

However, Bhutan stands out as a unique case. “Bhutan is a special country, and its uniqueness is a valuable proposition,” Oznur added.

Oznur acknowledged that while Bhutan needs to adapt to the forces of globalization, doing so without losing its traditional values is crucial.

She noted that emphasis on Gross National Happiness (GNH) makes it a distinctive player in the global arena, and integrating this philosophy into education provides Bhutanese students with a holistic approach to learning that goes beyond academic achievement. “I mean, all of the GNH framework has a huge impact; this is the key aspect,” she added.

The GNH philosophy, which measures development based on well-being rather than just economic output, is a core part of Bhutan’s identity.

She says if Bhutanese institutions expanded their focus, incorporating more courses on personal growth and holistic development, they could offer students an enriching educational experience, and further said, “Focusing and involving more courses will give more opportunities to Bhutanese institutions, which gives Bhutanese students beyond academic satisfaction. They would like to emphasize and know about their personal growth.”

Oznur also proposed practical steps for Bhutanese institutes to evolve in this direction. One key recommendation was the introduction of short-term exchange programs. “To start, Bhutanese institutes should start some short-term exchange programs,” she suggested.

She says these programs could provide students with international exposure while allowing them to return to Bhutan with new perspectives and skills that could benefit their local communities.

She also highlighted that the traditional four-year commitment in college isn’t the only path to success in today’s dynamic world. “Four-year commitments in college are not all, there should be collaboration in the industry.”

She pointed out that stronger ties between Bhutanese educational institutions and industries both locally and globallycould provide students with practical experience, skills, and networks that would better prepare them for the future.